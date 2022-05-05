Apr 30, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of match MLS Adidas soccer ball held by Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio (11) during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in MLS will include San Jose Earthquakes versus Colorado Rapids, with action beginning from Paypal Park at 10:00 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. San Jose has six points, ranking 27th in the league. Colorado has 12 points, and is 15th overall.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Colorado

Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Paypal Park

San Jose and Colorado Stats

San Jose scores 1.7 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Colorado concedes 1.2 per match (12th in league).

Colorado scores 1.2 goals per match (15th in MLS), and San Jose gives up 2.6 per game (28th in league).

San Jose's goal differential is -8, which is 25th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Colorado is 12th in the league, at 0.

San Jose Key Players

San Jose is led by Jeremy Ebobisse, who has five goals in nine games (fourth in league).

Cristian Espinoza has four goals in nine appearances, second-best on San Jose.

San Jose's leader in assists is Jan Gregus, who has four in nine games (second in league).

Colorado Key Players

San Jose Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Nashville SC D 2-2 Home 4/23/2022 Seattle W 4-3 Home 5/1/2022 NYCFC L 3-0 Away 5/7/2022 Colorado - Home 5/14/2022 Vancouver - Away 5/18/2022 Portland - Home 5/22/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Home

Colorado Schedule