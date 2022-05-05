Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 30, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of match MLS Adidas soccer ball held by Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio (11) during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 30, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of match MLS Adidas soccer ball held by Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio (11) during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in MLS will include San Jose Earthquakes versus Colorado Rapids, with action beginning from Paypal Park at 10:00 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. San Jose has six points, ranking 27th in the league. Colorado has 12 points, and is 15th overall.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Colorado

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Paypal Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Jose and Colorado Stats

  • San Jose scores 1.7 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Colorado concedes 1.2 per match (12th in league).
  • Colorado scores 1.2 goals per match (15th in MLS), and San Jose gives up 2.6 per game (28th in league).
  • San Jose's goal differential is -8, which is 25th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Colorado is 12th in the league, at 0.

San Jose Key Players

  • San Jose is led by Jeremy Ebobisse, who has five goals in nine games (fourth in league).
  • Cristian Espinoza has four goals in nine appearances, second-best on San Jose.
  • San Jose's leader in assists is Jan Gregus, who has four in nine games (second in league).

Colorado Key Players

San Jose Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Nashville SC

D 2-2

Home

4/23/2022

Seattle

W 4-3

Home

5/1/2022

NYCFC

L 3-0

Away

5/7/2022

Colorado

-

Home

5/14/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

5/18/2022

Portland

-

Home

5/22/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Home

Colorado Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Minnesota United FC

L 3-1

Away

4/23/2022

Charlotte FC

D 0-0

Home

4/30/2022

Portland

W 2-0

Home

5/7/2022

San Jose

-

Away

5/14/2022

LAFC

-

Home

5/18/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

5/22/2022

Seattle

-

Home

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Colorado Rapids at San Jose Earthquakes

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
Copa Libertadores

Fortaleza EC vs. CA River Plate Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
Soccer

Clermont Foot 63 vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

Arsenal FC vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

Stade Reims vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

Angers SCO vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Metz vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (24) celebrates with midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and midfielder Jose Cifuentes (11) and defender Mamadou Fall (5) after scoring during the second half against Minnesota United at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy