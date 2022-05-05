How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in MLS will include San Jose Earthquakes versus Colorado Rapids, with action beginning from Paypal Park at 10:00 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. San Jose has six points, ranking 27th in the league. Colorado has 12 points, and is 15th overall.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Colorado
- Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Paypal Park
San Jose and Colorado Stats
- San Jose scores 1.7 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Colorado concedes 1.2 per match (12th in league).
- Colorado scores 1.2 goals per match (15th in MLS), and San Jose gives up 2.6 per game (28th in league).
- San Jose's goal differential is -8, which is 25th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Colorado is 12th in the league, at 0.
San Jose Key Players
- San Jose is led by Jeremy Ebobisse, who has five goals in nine games (fourth in league).
- Cristian Espinoza has four goals in nine appearances, second-best on San Jose.
- San Jose's leader in assists is Jan Gregus, who has four in nine games (second in league).
Colorado Key Players
San Jose Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Nashville SC
D 2-2
Home
4/23/2022
Seattle
W 4-3
Home
5/1/2022
NYCFC
L 3-0
Away
5/7/2022
Colorado
-
Home
5/14/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
5/18/2022
Portland
-
Home
5/22/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Home
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Minnesota United FC
L 3-1
Away
4/23/2022
Charlotte FC
D 0-0
Home
4/30/2022
Portland
W 2-0
Home
5/7/2022
San Jose
-
Away
5/14/2022
LAFC
-
Home
5/18/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
5/22/2022
Seattle
-
Home
How To Watch
May
7
2022
Colorado Rapids at San Jose Earthquakes
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
