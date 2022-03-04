Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Columbus Crew: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

September 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Eduardo Lopez (9) celebrates scoring a goal during the second half against the Real Salt Lake at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, Columbus Crew and San Jose Earthquakes will face off in MLS action. The squads will square off at 5:30 PM ET, airing on NBC Sports Networks from Paypal Park. Columbus is second in the league in points, with three. San Jose is 22nd, with zero.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Columbus

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Match Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Paypal Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Jose and Columbus Stats

  • Columbus was 15th in MLS in goals scored last season (46 in 34 games), and San Jose was 17th in goals allowed (54).
  • San Jose scored 1.4 goals per match last season (15th in MLS), and Columbus conceded 1.3 (11th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Columbus was 14th in the league last season, at +1.
  • San Jose had a goal differential of -8 last season, 20th in the league.

Columbus Key Players

  • Lucas Zelarrayan was productive last year with 12 goals in 32 league games.
  • Over 21 league games, Gyasi Zardes put up nine goals.
  • Pedro Santos dished out six assists last season.

San Jose Key Players

  • Eduardo Lopez had 12 goals (on 34 shots) last season.
  • Cade Cowell scored five goals in 33 league games.
  • Cristian Espinoza picked up eight assists (on 32 chances created) last season.

Columbus Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Vancouver

W 4-0

Home

3/5/2022

San Jose

-

Away

3/12/2022

Toronto FC

-

Home

3/20/2022

New York

-

Away

4/2/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

San Jose Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

New York

L 3-1

Home

3/5/2022

Columbus

-

Home

3/12/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

3/19/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

4/2/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Columbus Crew at San Jose Earthquakes

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
