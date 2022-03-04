How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Columbus Crew: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, Columbus Crew and San Jose Earthquakes will face off in MLS action. The squads will square off at 5:30 PM ET, airing on NBC Sports Networks from Paypal Park. Columbus is second in the league in points, with three. San Jose is 22nd, with zero.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Columbus
- Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Match Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Paypal Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
San Jose and Columbus Stats
- Columbus was 15th in MLS in goals scored last season (46 in 34 games), and San Jose was 17th in goals allowed (54).
- San Jose scored 1.4 goals per match last season (15th in MLS), and Columbus conceded 1.3 (11th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Columbus was 14th in the league last season, at +1.
- San Jose had a goal differential of -8 last season, 20th in the league.
Columbus Key Players
- Lucas Zelarrayan was productive last year with 12 goals in 32 league games.
- Over 21 league games, Gyasi Zardes put up nine goals.
- Pedro Santos dished out six assists last season.
San Jose Key Players
- Eduardo Lopez had 12 goals (on 34 shots) last season.
- Cade Cowell scored five goals in 33 league games.
- Cristian Espinoza picked up eight assists (on 32 chances created) last season.
Columbus Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Vancouver
W 4-0
Home
3/5/2022
San Jose
-
Away
3/12/2022
Toronto FC
-
Home
3/20/2022
New York
-
Away
4/2/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
San Jose Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
New York
L 3-1
Home
3/5/2022
Columbus
-
Home
3/12/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
3/19/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
4/2/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
How To Watch
March
5
2022
Columbus Crew at San Jose Earthquakes
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)