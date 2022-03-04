September 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Eduardo Lopez (9) celebrates scoring a goal during the second half against the Real Salt Lake at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, Columbus Crew and San Jose Earthquakes will face off in MLS action. The squads will square off at 5:30 PM ET, airing on NBC Sports Networks from Paypal Park. Columbus is second in the league in points, with three. San Jose is 22nd, with zero.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Columbus

Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Match Time: 5:30 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Stadium: Paypal Park

San Jose and Columbus Stats

Columbus was 15th in MLS in goals scored last season (46 in 34 games), and San Jose was 17th in goals allowed (54).

San Jose scored 1.4 goals per match last season (15th in MLS), and Columbus conceded 1.3 (11th in league).

In terms of goal differential, Columbus was 14th in the league last season, at +1.

San Jose had a goal differential of -8 last season, 20th in the league.

Columbus Key Players

Lucas Zelarrayan was productive last year with 12 goals in 32 league games.

Over 21 league games, Gyasi Zardes put up nine goals.

Pedro Santos dished out six assists last season.

San Jose Key Players

Eduardo Lopez had 12 goals (on 34 shots) last season.

Cade Cowell scored five goals in 33 league games.

Cristian Espinoza picked up eight assists (on 32 chances created) last season.

Columbus Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Vancouver W 4-0 Home 3/5/2022 San Jose - Away 3/12/2022 Toronto FC - Home 3/20/2022 New York - Away 4/2/2022 Nashville SC - Home

San Jose Schedule