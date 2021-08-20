How to Watch Earthquakes at Galaxy

The California Clasico is back as the San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy face off for the third time this season.

The California Clasico, which pits the San Jose Earthquakes against the LA Galaxy, is not only one of the fiercest rivalries in Major League Soccer but also one of the most historically important conflicts MLS has to offer.

Between 2001 and 2005, the Galaxy and Quakes owned the MLS world. The two clubs split four MLS Cup titles between them, and although neither club has come close to reaching that form in recent years, the rivalry remains as intense as ever.

The two bitter rivals have already faced off twice this season, first on May 29 and then on June 26 after the international break. The Galaxy came out on top in both with final scores of 1-0 and 3-1, respectively.

The star of the second encounter was undoubtedly Javier Hernández Balcázar, better known as Chicharito, who scored a brace in the match and was unstoppable throughout his time on the pitch that day.

Luckily for the Earthquakes, they more than likely won't have to face the star Mexican forward this time around, as Chicharito is still recovering from a calf injury that has kept him out of action since that last match against San Jose. Without him, Los Angeles has recorded just four victories in its last 10 games, dropping four matches in that span and drawing twice.

The Quakes' form since then has been far better, with the northern Californian club coming into Friday's match unbeaten in its last nine, winning twice and drawing seven times in that stretch.

Los Angeles heads into the match sitting third in the Western Conference at 35 points, having dropped a Tuesday night match 2-1 against the Colorado Rapids. San Jose, on the other hand, comes in after a Tuesday night 1-1 draw versus Minnesota United, a point that put them at 23 for the season. The Quakes are just one point shy of Real Salt Lake, which currently holds the final playoff spot in the conference.

Rivalry aside, this match is of far more importance for the Earthquakes for that reason alone.

