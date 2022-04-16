San Jose Earthquakes vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MLS action on Saturday will feature Nashville SC meeting San Jose Earthquakes. The two teams will kick things off at 3:30 PM ET from Paypal Park, airing on Univision. Nashville SC is currently 11th overall in the league in points, with 10. San Jose is 28th, with two.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Nashville SC
- Match Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Univision
- Stadium: Paypal Park
San Jose and Nashville SC Stats
- Nashville SC is scoring one goal per match (20th in MLS), and San Jose is conceding 2.5 per game (26th in league).
- San Jose is 10th in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Nashville SC is seventh defensively (one conceded per match).
- Nashville SC's goal differential is 0, which is 12th in the league.
- San Jose is 24th in the league in goal differential, at -6.
Nashville SC Key Players
- C.J. Sapong is Nashville SC's leading scorer this year, with two goals in six games (18th in league).
- Anibal Godoy has one goal (on 0.3 shots per game) in six league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Hany Mukhtar is Nashville SC's leader in assists, with two in six games (eighth in league).
San Jose Key Players
Nashville SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/19/2022
Real Salt Lake
L 2-1
Away
4/2/2022
Columbus
W 1-0
Away
4/9/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 2-1
Away
4/16/2022
San Jose
-
Away
4/23/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
5/1/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
5/8/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
San Jose Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/19/2022
Minnesota United FC
L 1-0
Away
4/2/2022
Austin FC
D 2-2
Home
4/9/2022
Houston
L 4-3
Away
4/16/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
4/23/2022
Seattle
-
Home
5/1/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
5/7/2022
Colorado
-
Home
