San Jose Earthquakes vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 9, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman (25) hugs goalkeeper Joe Willis (1) after their win over the Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Saturday will feature Nashville SC meeting San Jose Earthquakes. The two teams will kick things off at 3:30 PM ET from Paypal Park, airing on Univision. Nashville SC is currently 11th overall in the league in points, with 10. San Jose is 28th, with two.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Nashville SC

San Jose and Nashville SC Stats

  • Nashville SC is scoring one goal per match (20th in MLS), and San Jose is conceding 2.5 per game (26th in league).
  • San Jose is 10th in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per match), and Nashville SC is seventh defensively (one conceded per match).
  • Nashville SC's goal differential is 0, which is 12th in the league.
  • San Jose is 24th in the league in goal differential, at -6.

Nashville SC Key Players

  • C.J. Sapong is Nashville SC's leading scorer this year, with two goals in six games (18th in league).
  • Anibal Godoy has one goal (on 0.3 shots per game) in six league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Hany Mukhtar is Nashville SC's leader in assists, with two in six games (eighth in league).

San Jose Key Players

Nashville SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/19/2022

Real Salt Lake

L 2-1

Away

4/2/2022

Columbus

W 1-0

Away

4/9/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 2-1

Away

4/16/2022

San Jose

-

Away

4/23/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

5/1/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

5/8/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

San Jose Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/19/2022

Minnesota United FC

L 1-0

Away

4/2/2022

Austin FC

D 2-2

Home

4/9/2022

Houston

L 4-3

Away

4/16/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

4/23/2022

Seattle

-

Home

5/1/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

5/7/2022

Colorado

-

Home

How To Watch

April
16
2022

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Nashville SC

TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17762359
