San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 30, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rapids defender Gustavo Vallecilla (24) controls the ball against Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (11) in the second half at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday's schedule in MLS will see Portland Timbers play San Jose Earthquakes. The game at Paypal Park starts at 10:30 PM ET. San Jose is currently 26th overall in the league in points, with 10. Portland is 16th, with 15.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Portland

  • Match Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Paypal Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Jose and Portland Stats

  • San Jose scores 1.7 goals per game (fifth in MLS), and Portland concedes 1.5 per game (20th in league).
  • Portland is seventh in MLS in goals scored (18 in 12 matches), and San Jose is 28th in goals allowed (26 in 11).
  • San Jose's goal differential (-7) is 24th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Portland is 13th in the league, at 0.

San Jose Key Players

  • San Jose is led by Jeremy Ebobisse, who has seven goals (on 20 shots) in 11 league games.
  • Cristian Espinoza has four assists in 11 games -- tops on San Jose, and third in the league.

Portland Key Players

San Jose Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

NYCFC

L 3-0

Away

5/7/2022

Colorado

W 1-0

Home

5/14/2022

Vancouver

D 3-3

Away

5/18/2022

Portland

-

Home

5/22/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Home

5/28/2022

LAFC

-

Away

6/11/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

Portland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Colorado

L 2-0

Away

5/7/2022

New York

D 1-1

Away

5/14/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 7-2

Home

5/18/2022

San Jose

-

Away

5/22/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

5/28/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

6/18/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

How To Watch

May
18
2022

Portland Timbers at San Jose Earthquakes

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

