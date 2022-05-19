San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

Apr 30, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rapids defender Gustavo Vallecilla (24) controls the ball against Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (11) in the second half at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday's schedule in MLS will see Portland Timbers play San Jose Earthquakes. The game at Paypal Park starts at 10:30 PM ET. San Jose is currently 26th overall in the league in points, with 10. Portland is 16th, with 15.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Portland

Match Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Paypal Park

San Jose and Portland Stats

San Jose scores 1.7 goals per game (fifth in MLS), and Portland concedes 1.5 per game (20th in league).

Portland is seventh in MLS in goals scored (18 in 12 matches), and San Jose is 28th in goals allowed (26 in 11).

San Jose's goal differential (-7) is 24th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Portland is 13th in the league, at 0.

San Jose Key Players

San Jose is led by Jeremy Ebobisse, who has seven goals (on 20 shots) in 11 league games.

Cristian Espinoza has four assists in 11 games -- tops on San Jose, and third in the league.

San Jose Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 NYCFC L 3-0 Away 5/7/2022 Colorado W 1-0 Home 5/14/2022 Vancouver D 3-3 Away 5/18/2022 Portland - Home 5/22/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Home 5/28/2022 LAFC - Away 6/11/2022 Nashville SC - Away

