San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wednesday's schedule in MLS will see Portland Timbers play San Jose Earthquakes. The game at Paypal Park starts at 10:30 PM ET. San Jose is currently 26th overall in the league in points, with 10. Portland is 16th, with 15.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Portland
- Match Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
- Match Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Paypal Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
San Jose and Portland Stats
- San Jose scores 1.7 goals per game (fifth in MLS), and Portland concedes 1.5 per game (20th in league).
- Portland is seventh in MLS in goals scored (18 in 12 matches), and San Jose is 28th in goals allowed (26 in 11).
- San Jose's goal differential (-7) is 24th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Portland is 13th in the league, at 0.
San Jose Key Players
- San Jose is led by Jeremy Ebobisse, who has seven goals (on 20 shots) in 11 league games.
- Cristian Espinoza has four assists in 11 games -- tops on San Jose, and third in the league.
Portland Key Players
San Jose Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
NYCFC
L 3-0
Away
5/7/2022
Colorado
W 1-0
Home
5/14/2022
Vancouver
D 3-3
Away
5/18/2022
Portland
-
Home
5/22/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Home
5/28/2022
LAFC
-
Away
6/11/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Colorado
L 2-0
Away
5/7/2022
New York
D 1-1
Away
5/14/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 7-2
Home
5/18/2022
San Jose
-
Away
5/22/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
5/28/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
6/18/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
