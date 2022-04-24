Apr 6, 2022; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo (6) looks on after being substituted during the second half of the Concacaf Champions League semifinal match against the New York City FC at Lumen field. Mandatory Credit: Abbie Parr-USA TODAY Sports

San Jose Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders FC will hit the pitch in MLS action on Saturday, April 23. The game at Paypal Park gets underway at 10:00 PM ET on FOX. San Jose is currently 28th in the league in points, with three. Seattle is 21st, with seven.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Seattle

Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Paypal Park

San Jose and Seattle Stats

San Jose scores 1.6 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Seattle concedes 1.2 per match (eighth in league).

Seattle puts up one goal per game (25th in MLS), and San Jose concedes 2.4 per game (27th in league).

San Jose is 24th in the league in goal differential, at -6.

In terms of goal differential, Seattle is 15th in the league, at -1.

San Jose Key Players

Jeremy Ebobisse has five goals in seven games -- tops on San Jose, and first in the league.

Francisco Calvo is San Jose's second-leading scorer, with two goals (on five shots, 0.7 per game) in seven league appearances.

San Jose's leader in assists is Jan Gregus, who has four in seven games (first in league).

Seattle Key Players

San Jose Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/2/2022 Austin FC D 2-2 Home 4/9/2022 Houston L 4-3 Away 4/16/2022 Nashville SC D 2-2 Home 4/23/2022 Seattle - Home 5/1/2022 NYCFC - Away 5/7/2022 Colorado - Home 5/14/2022 Vancouver - Away

Seattle Schedule