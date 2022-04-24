How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
San Jose Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders FC will hit the pitch in MLS action on Saturday, April 23. The game at Paypal Park gets underway at 10:00 PM ET on FOX. San Jose is currently 28th in the league in points, with three. Seattle is 21st, with seven.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Seattle
- Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Paypal Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
San Jose and Seattle Stats
- San Jose scores 1.6 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Seattle concedes 1.2 per match (eighth in league).
- Seattle puts up one goal per game (25th in MLS), and San Jose concedes 2.4 per game (27th in league).
- San Jose is 24th in the league in goal differential, at -6.
- In terms of goal differential, Seattle is 15th in the league, at -1.
San Jose Key Players
- Jeremy Ebobisse has five goals in seven games -- tops on San Jose, and first in the league.
- Francisco Calvo is San Jose's second-leading scorer, with two goals (on five shots, 0.7 per game) in seven league appearances.
- San Jose's leader in assists is Jan Gregus, who has four in seven games (first in league).
Seattle Key Players
San Jose Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Austin FC
D 2-2
Home
4/9/2022
Houston
L 4-3
Away
4/16/2022
Nashville SC
D 2-2
Home
4/23/2022
Seattle
-
Home
5/1/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
5/7/2022
Colorado
-
Home
5/14/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Austin FC
D 1-1
Away
4/2/2022
Minnesota United FC
W 2-1
Away
4/16/2022
Inter Miami CF
L 1-0
Home
4/23/2022
San Jose
-
Away
5/7/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
5/15/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
5/18/2022
Houston
-
Away
How To Watch
April
23
2022
Seattle Sounders FC at San Jose Earthquakes
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)