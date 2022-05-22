San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sporting Kansas City will visit San Jose Earthquakes at Paypal Park on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. San Jose currently has 13 points, ranking 23rd in the league. Sporting Kansas City has 12 points, and is 26th overall.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Sporting Kansas City
- Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Paypal Park
San Jose and Sporting Kansas City Stats
- San Jose scores 1.8 goals per match (fifth in MLS), and Sporting Kansas City concedes 1.8 per match (26th in league).
- Sporting Kansas City is 23rd in MLS in goals scored (12 in 13 matches), and San Jose is 28th in goals conceded (28 in 12).
- San Jose's goal differential is -6, 24th in the league.
- Sporting Kansas City's goal differential is -12, which is 28th in the league.
San Jose Key Players
- San Jose is led by Jeremy Ebobisse, who has seven goals in 12 games (third in league).
- Cristian Espinoza has four assists in 12 games -- tops on San Jose, and third in the league.
Sporting Kansas City Key Players
San Jose Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Colorado
W 1-0
Home
5/14/2022
Vancouver
D 3-3
Away
5/18/2022
Portland
W 3-2
Home
5/22/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Home
5/28/2022
LAFC
-
Away
6/11/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
6/18/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Away
Sporting Kansas City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
NYCFC
D 0-0
Away
5/14/2022
Portland
L 7-2
Away
5/18/2022
Colorado
W 2-1
Home
5/22/2022
San Jose
-
Away
5/28/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
6/12/2022
New England
-
Home
6/19/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
