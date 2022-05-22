San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 18, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jamiro Monteiro (35) celebrates with forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) after he scored a goal against the Portland Timbers during the first half at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City will visit San Jose Earthquakes at Paypal Park on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. San Jose currently has 13 points, ranking 23rd in the league. Sporting Kansas City has 12 points, and is 26th overall.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Sporting Kansas City

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Paypal Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Jose and Sporting Kansas City Stats

  • San Jose scores 1.8 goals per match (fifth in MLS), and Sporting Kansas City concedes 1.8 per match (26th in league).
  • Sporting Kansas City is 23rd in MLS in goals scored (12 in 13 matches), and San Jose is 28th in goals conceded (28 in 12).
  • San Jose's goal differential is -6, 24th in the league.
  • Sporting Kansas City's goal differential is -12, which is 28th in the league.

San Jose Key Players

  San Jose is led by Jeremy Ebobisse, who has seven goals in 12 games (third in league).
  • Ebobisse has seven goals in 12 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
  • Cristian Espinoza has four assists in 12 games -- tops on San Jose, and third in the league.

Sporting Kansas City Key Players

San Jose Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Colorado

W 1-0

Home

5/14/2022

Vancouver

D 3-3

Away

5/18/2022

Portland

W 3-2

Home

5/22/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Home

5/28/2022

LAFC

-

Away

6/11/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

6/18/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

Sporting Kansas City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

NYCFC

D 0-0

Away

5/14/2022

Portland

L 7-2

Away

5/18/2022

Colorado

W 2-1

Home

5/22/2022

San Jose

-

Away

5/28/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

6/12/2022

New England

-

Home

6/19/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose Earthquakes

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
