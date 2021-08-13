How to Watch Earthquakes vs. Whitecaps

A West Coast clash will grant the victor valuable momentum in the push for the playoffs.

The Vancouver Whitecaps can move off the base of Major League Soccer’s Western Conference if they can bag their first win in almost a month when they visit the San Jose Earthquakes on Friday.

A streak of four draws has left Marc Dos Santos’ side rooted in 13th, with the club still waiting on their first road win of the season ahead of their 10th away game in 2021.

San Jose enters Friday’s fixture not far better off in 10th place, but three points could lift the Quakes into the playoff positions as they chase back-to-back wins for the first time since May.

How to Watch

Date: Friday, August 13

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: PayPal Park, San Jose, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

This season’s playoff picture is beginning to take shape after passing the midway mark, with both Vancouver and San Jose each finding some consistency since the start of July.

Ex-Argentina international Matias Almeyda has led the Earthquakes on a personal-best run of seven games without defeat, though they’ve managed just one clean sheet in that time.

The Whitecaps have posted an identical clean-sheet return over the same span but have been even leakier at the back of late, with only four MLS teams conceding more this season.

Dos Santos has injected some impetus into his team with the mid-season signings of Scottish Ecuadorian youngster Pedro Vite and midfielder Ryan Gauld, with the latter debuting in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with LA Galaxy.

Central midfielder Vite, 19, could earn his own bow against the Quakes, though MLS writer Tom Bogert reported it’s not all been positive news at BC Place this week:

Defensive stalwart Florian Jungwirth is also in contention to face his former team after recently joining Vancouver from San Jose, though Friday could come too soon to make his debut.

The Blue and White have lost in each of their last two visits to PayPal Park and conceded three goals on each occasion, winning only one of their previous 11 MLS trips to the ground.

A showdown in the Western Conference could have far-reaching effects ahead of make-or-break time in the season, with both Friday’s contenders under pressure to get a move on if they’re to reach the play-offs.

