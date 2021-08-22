How to Watch Santa Clara at California in NCAA Women's College Soccer

California looks to knock off the defending national champions when it hosts Santa Clara on Sunday afternoon.

Santa Clara takes its undefeated record and No. 2 ranking up the road an hour to face California on Sunday afternoon. Santa Clara is coming off wins against Fresno State and San Jose State and are currently 2-0 on the season.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 22, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A year after a surprising run to the national championship, the Santa Clara women's soccer team is trying to repeat as champions. If the Broncos defended their title, they would become the first team since North Carolina went back-to-back in 2008 and 2009 . They have another great team and want to show that last year's national title wasn't a fluke.

California will host the defending champs after beating UC San Diego 3-0 in its season opener. Cal went just 5-7-1 last season in a bit of a down year, but the team has the potential to return to its 2019 form which earned a 13-5-3 record.

These two schools haven't played since 2019 when Cal won in the regular season 2-1, but Santa Clara got revenge in the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a 1-0 overtime victory.

Santa Clara comes in as the favorite this time, but Cal is looking to make a name for itself as it starts its push to get back to the tournament. If you enjoy college soccer this will be a great game to catch live.

Regional restrictions may apply.