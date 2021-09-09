September 9, 2021
How to Watch Santa Clara at UCLA in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two top-ten teams battle when Santa Clara heads to UCLA on Thursday in women's college soccer.
Author:

Santa Clara hits the road Thursday with a goal of proving that it's the best team in California. UCLA will look to knock off the defending champs and show that it belongs in the conversation for top team in the country.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 9, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live stream the Santa Clara at UCLA match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both Santa Clara and UCLA have teams good enough to make runs in the NCAA tournament this year, and both are looking to prove it on Thursday. 

Santa Clara has stumbled a bit this year after winning the national title in 2020. The Broncos have started the year just 2-1-2. Their one loss was to Virginia, which is playing as well as anybody in the country right now. What is a bit more concerning for Santa Clara is its two ties to Cal and Seattle. Those were both matches the Broncos should have won.

UCLA has started a perfect 4-0 and given up just a single goal all season. The Bruins have looked impressive to this point, but their match with Santa Clara will be their toughest so far this season.

UCLA is looking to show it belongs among the top teams in the country, and this is going to be the Bruins' first real test to see if they deserve their lofty ranking. The team has done exactly what it needed to by winning all its matches. Now UCLA just needs to show it can take down a top team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

