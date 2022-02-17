Skip to main content

How to Watch Sarmiento (J) vs. Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sarmiento will look to even the score with Banfield and pick up their first win against their opponent.

Both clubs are looking to improve upon their 2021 season in the Primera Division with No. 20 Banfield and No. 24 Sarmiento. The previous matchup between the two clubs resulted in a 0-0 draw on Nov. 24. Historically there are three draws and Banfield has the only victory in the head-to-head matches of these teams.

How to Watch Sarmiento (J) vs. Banfield Today:

Match Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Sarmiento (J) vs. Banfield on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sarmiento is off to a better start this season with a 1-0 victory over Atletico Tucuman last Thursday. Lisandro Lopez had the lone goal of the match at the 66-minute mark and Lucas Acosta kept the club goal free. Manager Israel Damonte takes on the club that he ended his playing career with, but only had four of his 355 career appearances with them.

History seems to be repeating itself as Banfield had a 0-0 draw against San Lorenzo and their last two matches of the 2021 season were 0-0 draws, as well. Hoping to break the goalless streak are strikers Agustin Urzi, Juan Manuel Cruz, and Juan Alvarez while goalkeeper Enrique Bologna looks to continue keeping his net clear.

