How to Watch SC Braga vs. Benfica: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Benfica and SC Braga will meet at Braga Municipal on Friday for a matchup in POR 1. The contest will kick off on April 1 at 3:15 PM ET, broadcast on Benfica TV. Benfica has 61 points, and is third in the league. SC Braga has 49 points, and is in fourth place.

How to Watch SC Braga vs. Benfica

SC Braga and Benfica Stats

  • Benfica scores 2.5 goals per game (first in POR 1), and SC Braga allows one per match (fourth in league).
  • SC Braga has scored 43 goals in 27 matches (fourth in POR 1), and Benfica has given up 25 in 27 (third in league).
  • Benfica's goal differential is +43, which is second in the league.
  • SC Braga has a goal differential of +17 on the season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Benfica Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Portimonense SC

W 2-1

Away

3/11/2022

FC Vizela

D 1-1

Home

3/20/2022

Estoril Praia

W 2-1

Home

4/1/2022

SC Braga

-

Away

4/9/2022

Belenenses Lisbon

-

Home

4/17/2022

Sporting

-

Away

4/24/2022

FC Famalicao

-

Home

SC Braga Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Boavista Porto

D 1-1

Away

3/13/2022

Gil Vicente Barcelos

L 1-0

Home

3/20/2022

Portimonense SC

W 2-1

Away

4/1/2022

Benfica

-

Home

4/10/2022

FC Vizela

-

Away

4/18/2022

Estoril Praia

-

Away

4/24/2022

FC Porto

-

Home

How To Watch

April
1
2022

SC Braga x SL Benfica

TV CHANNEL: Benfica TV
Time
3:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
