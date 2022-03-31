Benfica and SC Braga will meet at Braga Municipal on Friday for a matchup in POR 1. The contest will kick off on April 1 at 3:15 PM ET, broadcast on Benfica TV. Benfica has 61 points, and is third in the league. SC Braga has 49 points, and is in fourth place.

How to Watch SC Braga vs. Benfica

Match Day: Friday, April 1, 2022

Friday, April 1, 2022 Match Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: Benfica TV

Benfica TV Stadium: Braga Municipal

Braga Municipal Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

SC Braga and Benfica Stats

Benfica scores 2.5 goals per game (first in POR 1), and SC Braga allows one per match (fourth in league).

SC Braga has scored 43 goals in 27 matches (fourth in POR 1), and Benfica has given up 25 in 27 (third in league).

Benfica's goal differential is +43, which is second in the league.

SC Braga has a goal differential of +17 on the season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Benfica Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/5/2022 Portimonense SC W 2-1 Away 3/11/2022 FC Vizela D 1-1 Home 3/20/2022 Estoril Praia W 2-1 Home 4/1/2022 SC Braga - Away 4/9/2022 Belenenses Lisbon - Home 4/17/2022 Sporting - Away 4/24/2022 FC Famalicao - Home

SC Braga Schedule