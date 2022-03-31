How to Watch SC Braga vs. Benfica: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Benfica and SC Braga will meet at Braga Municipal on Friday for a matchup in POR 1. The contest will kick off on April 1 at 3:15 PM ET, broadcast on Benfica TV. Benfica has 61 points, and is third in the league. SC Braga has 49 points, and is in fourth place.
How to Watch SC Braga vs. Benfica
- Match Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
- Match Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV: Benfica TV
- Stadium: Braga Municipal
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
SC Braga and Benfica Stats
- Benfica scores 2.5 goals per game (first in POR 1), and SC Braga allows one per match (fourth in league).
- SC Braga has scored 43 goals in 27 matches (fourth in POR 1), and Benfica has given up 25 in 27 (third in league).
- Benfica's goal differential is +43, which is second in the league.
- SC Braga has a goal differential of +17 on the season, which ranks fourth in the league.
Benfica Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Portimonense SC
W 2-1
Away
3/11/2022
FC Vizela
D 1-1
Home
3/20/2022
Estoril Praia
W 2-1
Home
4/1/2022
SC Braga
-
Away
4/9/2022
Belenenses Lisbon
-
Home
4/17/2022
Sporting
-
Away
4/24/2022
FC Famalicao
-
Home
SC Braga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Boavista Porto
D 1-1
Away
3/13/2022
Gil Vicente Barcelos
L 1-0
Home
3/20/2022
Portimonense SC
W 2-1
Away
4/1/2022
Benfica
-
Home
4/10/2022
FC Vizela
-
Away
4/18/2022
Estoril Praia
-
Away
4/24/2022
FC Porto
-
Home
How To Watch
April
1
2022
SC Braga x SL Benfica
TV CHANNEL: Benfica TV
Time
3:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)