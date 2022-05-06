SC Braga vs. FC Arouca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

Sunday's schedule in the Primeira Liga will see FC Arouca take on SC Braga. The game at Braga Municipal gets underway at 1:00 PM ET. SC Braga is currently fourth in the league, with 62 points. FC Arouca is 15th, with 30.

How to Watch SC Braga vs. FC Arouca

Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Sunday, May 8, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: GolTV

GolTV Stadium: Braga Municipal

SC Braga and FC Arouca Stats

SC Braga puts up 1.5 goals per match (fourth in the Primeira Liga), and FC Arouca gives up 1.7 per match (16th in league).

FC Arouca is 14th in the Primeira Liga offensively (0.9 goals per game), and SC Braga is third defensively (0.9 conceded per match).

SC Braga is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +21.

FC Arouca's goal differential (-23) is 16th in the league.

SC Braga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/18/2022 Estoril Praia D 0-0 Away 4/25/2022 FC Porto W 1-0 Home 4/30/2022 Belenenses Lisbon W 1-0 Away 5/8/2022 FC Arouca - Home 5/15/2022 FC Famalicao - Away

FC Arouca Schedule