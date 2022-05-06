SC Braga vs. FC Arouca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch SC Braga vs. FC Arouca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday's schedule in the Primeira Liga will see FC Arouca take on SC Braga. The game at Braga Municipal gets underway at 1:00 PM ET. SC Braga is currently fourth in the league, with 62 points. FC Arouca is 15th, with 30.

How to Watch SC Braga vs. FC Arouca

SC Braga and FC Arouca Stats

  • SC Braga puts up 1.5 goals per match (fourth in the Primeira Liga), and FC Arouca gives up 1.7 per match (16th in league).
  • FC Arouca is 14th in the Primeira Liga offensively (0.9 goals per game), and SC Braga is third defensively (0.9 conceded per match).
  • SC Braga is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +21.
  • FC Arouca's goal differential (-23) is 16th in the league.

SC Braga Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/18/2022

Estoril Praia

D 0-0

Away

4/25/2022

FC Porto

W 1-0

Home

4/30/2022

Belenenses Lisbon

W 1-0

Away

5/8/2022

FC Arouca

-

Home

5/15/2022

FC Famalicao

-

Away

FC Arouca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Santa Clara Azores

D 1-1

Home

4/22/2022

FC Vizela

L 2-1

Away

4/30/2022

Portimonense SC

W 1-0

Home

5/8/2022

SC Braga

-

Away

5/15/2022

Belenenses Lisbon

-

Home

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Braga vs. Arouca

TV CHANNEL: GolTV
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

