SC Braga vs. FC Arouca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

How to Watch SC Braga vs. FC Arouca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's schedule in the Primeira Liga will see FC Arouca take on SC Braga. The game at Braga Municipal gets underway at 1:00 PM ET. SC Braga is currently fourth in the league, with 62 points. FC Arouca is 15th, with 30.
How to Watch SC Braga vs. FC Arouca
- Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: GolTV
- Stadium: Braga Municipal
Live Stream on fuboTV:
SC Braga and FC Arouca Stats
- SC Braga puts up 1.5 goals per match (fourth in the Primeira Liga), and FC Arouca gives up 1.7 per match (16th in league).
- FC Arouca is 14th in the Primeira Liga offensively (0.9 goals per game), and SC Braga is third defensively (0.9 conceded per match).
- SC Braga is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +21.
- FC Arouca's goal differential (-23) is 16th in the league.
SC Braga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/18/2022
Estoril Praia
D 0-0
Away
4/25/2022
FC Porto
W 1-0
Home
4/30/2022
Belenenses Lisbon
W 1-0
Away
5/8/2022
FC Arouca
-
Home
5/15/2022
FC Famalicao
-
Away
FC Arouca Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Santa Clara Azores
D 1-1
Home
4/22/2022
FC Vizela
L 2-1
Away
4/30/2022
Portimonense SC
W 1-0
Home
5/8/2022
SC Braga
-
Away
5/15/2022
Belenenses Lisbon
-
Home
How To Watch
May
8
2022
Braga vs. Arouca
TV CHANNEL: GolTV
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)