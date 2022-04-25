SC Braga vs. FC Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch SC Braga vs. FC Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Primeira Liga action on Monday will include FC Porto playing SC Braga. The two clubs will kick things off at 1:00 PM ET from Braga Municipal, broadcast on RTPi. FC Porto has 82 points, and is first in the league table. SC Braga has 56 points, and is in fourth place.

How to Watch SC Braga vs. FC Porto

SC Braga and FC Porto Stats

  • FC Porto is first in the Primeira Liga in goals scored (79 in 30 matches), and SC Braga is third in goals conceded (28 in 30).
  • SC Braga is fourth in the Primeira Liga offensively (1.6 goals per match), and FC Porto is first defensively (0.6 allowed per match).
  • FC Porto's goal differential is +60, which is first in the league.
  • SC Braga's goal differential (+19) is fourth in the league.

FC Porto Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/4/2022

Santa Clara Azores

W 3-0

Home

4/10/2022

Vitoria Guimarares

W 1-0

Away

4/16/2022

Portimonense SC

W 7-0

Home

4/25/2022

SC Braga

-

Away

4/30/2022

FC Vizela

-

Home

5/7/2022

Benfica

-

Away

5/15/2022

Estoril Praia

-

Home

SC Braga Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/1/2022

Benfica

W 3-2

Home

4/10/2022

FC Vizela

W 1-0

Away

4/18/2022

Estoril Praia

D 0-0

Away

4/25/2022

FC Porto

-

Home

4/30/2022

Belenenses Lisbon

-

Away

5/8/2022

FC Arouca

-

Home

5/15/2022

FC Famalicao

-

Away

How To Watch

April
25
2022

Braga x Porto

TV CHANNEL: RTPi
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
