SC Braga vs. FC Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

How to Watch SC Braga vs. FC Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Primeira Liga action on Monday will include FC Porto playing SC Braga. The two clubs will kick things off at 1:00 PM ET from Braga Municipal, broadcast on RTPi. FC Porto has 82 points, and is first in the league table. SC Braga has 56 points, and is in fourth place.
SC Braga and FC Porto Stats
- FC Porto is first in the Primeira Liga in goals scored (79 in 30 matches), and SC Braga is third in goals conceded (28 in 30).
- SC Braga is fourth in the Primeira Liga offensively (1.6 goals per match), and FC Porto is first defensively (0.6 allowed per match).
- FC Porto's goal differential is +60, which is first in the league.
- SC Braga's goal differential (+19) is fourth in the league.
FC Porto Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/4/2022
Santa Clara Azores
W 3-0
Home
4/10/2022
Vitoria Guimarares
W 1-0
Away
4/16/2022
Portimonense SC
W 7-0
Home
4/25/2022
SC Braga
-
Away
4/30/2022
FC Vizela
-
Home
5/7/2022
Benfica
-
Away
5/15/2022
Estoril Praia
-
Home
SC Braga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/1/2022
Benfica
W 3-2
Home
4/10/2022
FC Vizela
W 1-0
Away
4/18/2022
Estoril Praia
D 0-0
Away
4/25/2022
FC Porto
-
Home
4/30/2022
Belenenses Lisbon
-
Away
5/8/2022
FC Arouca
-
Home
5/15/2022
FC Famalicao
-
Away
