SC Braga vs. FC Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

Primeira Liga action on Monday will include FC Porto playing SC Braga. The two clubs will kick things off at 1:00 PM ET from Braga Municipal, broadcast on RTPi. FC Porto has 82 points, and is first in the league table. SC Braga has 56 points, and is in fourth place.

How to Watch SC Braga vs. FC Porto

Match Day: Monday, April 25, 2022

Monday, April 25, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: RTPi

RTPi Stadium: Braga Municipal

SC Braga and FC Porto Stats

FC Porto is first in the Primeira Liga in goals scored (79 in 30 matches), and SC Braga is third in goals conceded (28 in 30).

SC Braga is fourth in the Primeira Liga offensively (1.6 goals per match), and FC Porto is first defensively (0.6 allowed per match).

FC Porto's goal differential is +60, which is first in the league.

SC Braga's goal differential (+19) is fourth in the league.

FC Porto Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/4/2022 Santa Clara Azores W 3-0 Home 4/10/2022 Vitoria Guimarares W 1-0 Away 4/16/2022 Portimonense SC W 7-0 Home 4/25/2022 SC Braga - Away 4/30/2022 FC Vizela - Home 5/7/2022 Benfica - Away 5/15/2022 Estoril Praia - Home

SC Braga Schedule