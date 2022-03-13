SC Braga vs. Gil Vicente Barcelos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch SC Braga vs. Gil Vicente Barcelos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
POR 1 action on Sunday will feature SC Braga playing Gil Vicente Barcelos. The two teams will kick things off at 4:30 PM ET from Braga Municipal, airing on GolTV. With 46 points, SC Braga is fourth in the league table. Gil Vicente Barcelos has 42 points, and is in fifth place.
How to Watch SC Braga vs. Gil Vicente Barcelos
- Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Match Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: GolTV
- Stadium: Braga Municipal
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
SC Braga and Gil Vicente Barcelos Stats
- SC Braga has scored 41 goals in 25 games (fourth in POR 1), and Gil Vicente Barcelos has given up 25 in 25 (fifth in league).
- Gil Vicente Barcelos is fifth in POR 1 in goals scored (36 in 25 games), and SC Braga is third in goals conceded (24 in 25).
- SC Braga has a goal differential of +17 on the season, fourth in the league.
- Gil Vicente Barcelos' goal differential (+11) is fifth in the league.
SC Braga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
CD Tondela
W 1-0
Away
2/28/2022
Santa Clara Azores
D 0-0
Home
3/5/2022
Boavista Porto
D 1-1
Away
3/13/2022
Gil Vicente Barcelos
-
Home
3/20/2022
Portimonense SC
-
Away
4/3/2022
Benfica
-
Home
4/10/2022
FC Vizela
-
Away
Gil Vicente Barcelos Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Belenenses Lisbon
W 2-0
Home
2/27/2022
FC Porto
D 1-1
Away
3/4/2022
Estoril Praia
D 0-0
Home
3/13/2022
SC Braga
-
Away
3/20/2022
Maritimo Madeira
-
Home
4/3/2022
FC Arouca
-
Away
4/10/2022
Moreirense FC
-
Home
How To Watch
March
13
2022
Braga vs. Gil Vicente
TV CHANNEL: GolTV
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)