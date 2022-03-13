SC Braga vs. Gil Vicente Barcelos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

POR 1 action on Sunday will feature SC Braga playing Gil Vicente Barcelos. The two teams will kick things off at 4:30 PM ET from Braga Municipal, airing on GolTV. With 46 points, SC Braga is fourth in the league table. Gil Vicente Barcelos has 42 points, and is in fifth place.

How to Watch SC Braga vs. Gil Vicente Barcelos

Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Match Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: GolTV

Stadium: Braga Municipal

SC Braga and Gil Vicente Barcelos Stats

SC Braga has scored 41 goals in 25 games (fourth in POR 1), and Gil Vicente Barcelos has given up 25 in 25 (fifth in league).

Gil Vicente Barcelos is fifth in POR 1 in goals scored (36 in 25 games), and SC Braga is third in goals conceded (24 in 25).

SC Braga has a goal differential of +17 on the season, fourth in the league.

Gil Vicente Barcelos' goal differential (+11) is fifth in the league.

SC Braga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 CD Tondela W 1-0 Away 2/28/2022 Santa Clara Azores D 0-0 Home 3/5/2022 Boavista Porto D 1-1 Away 3/13/2022 Gil Vicente Barcelos - Home 3/20/2022 Portimonense SC - Away 4/3/2022 Benfica - Home 4/10/2022 FC Vizela - Away

Gil Vicente Barcelos Schedule