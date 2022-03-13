SC Braga vs. Gil Vicente Barcelos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch SC Braga vs. Gil Vicente Barcelos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

POR 1 action on Sunday will feature SC Braga playing Gil Vicente Barcelos. The two teams will kick things off at 4:30 PM ET from Braga Municipal, airing on GolTV. With 46 points, SC Braga is fourth in the league table. Gil Vicente Barcelos has 42 points, and is in fifth place.

How to Watch SC Braga vs. Gil Vicente Barcelos

SC Braga and Gil Vicente Barcelos Stats

  • SC Braga has scored 41 goals in 25 games (fourth in POR 1), and Gil Vicente Barcelos has given up 25 in 25 (fifth in league).
  • Gil Vicente Barcelos is fifth in POR 1 in goals scored (36 in 25 games), and SC Braga is third in goals conceded (24 in 25).
  • SC Braga has a goal differential of +17 on the season, fourth in the league.
  • Gil Vicente Barcelos' goal differential (+11) is fifth in the league.

SC Braga Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

CD Tondela

W 1-0

Away

2/28/2022

Santa Clara Azores

D 0-0

Home

3/5/2022

Boavista Porto

D 1-1

Away

3/13/2022

Gil Vicente Barcelos

-

Home

3/20/2022

Portimonense SC

-

Away

4/3/2022

Benfica

-

Home

4/10/2022

FC Vizela

-

Away

Gil Vicente Barcelos Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Belenenses Lisbon

W 2-0

Home

2/27/2022

FC Porto

D 1-1

Away

3/4/2022

Estoril Praia

D 0-0

Home

3/13/2022

SC Braga

-

Away

3/20/2022

Maritimo Madeira

-

Home

4/3/2022

FC Arouca

-

Away

4/10/2022

Moreirense FC

-

Home

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Braga vs. Gil Vicente

TV CHANNEL: GolTV
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
