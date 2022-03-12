How to Watch SC Freiburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
SC Freiburg and VfL Wolfsburg will hit the pitch in the Bundesliga play on Saturday, March 12. The game at Schwarzwald-Stadion gets underway at 9:30 AM ET on . SC Freiburg currently has 41 points, and is sixth in the league. VfL Wolfsburg has 31 points, and is in 12th place.
How to Watch SC Freiburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Schwarzwald-Stadion
SC Freiburg and VfL Wolfsburg Stats
- SC Freiburg is sixth in the Bundesliga offensively (1.6 goals per game), and VfL Wolfsburg is ninth defensively (1.5 allowed per game).
- VfL Wolfsburg is scoring 1.1 goals per match (13th in the Bundesliga), and SC Freiburg is conceding 1.1 per game (first in league).
- SC Freiburg's goal differential (+13) is fifth in the league.
- VfL Wolfsburg has a goal differential of -10 for the season, which is 12th in the league.
SC Freiburg Key Players
- SC Freiburg is led by Vincenzo Grifo, who has five goals (on 28 shots) in 25 league games.
- Lucas Holer also has five goals (in 25 league games).
- Grifo is SC Freiburg's leader in assists, with six (on 36 chances created) in 25 league appearances.
VfL Wolfsburg Key Players
SC Freiburg Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
FC Augsburg
W 2-1
Away
2/26/2022
Hertha BSC
W 3-0
Home
3/5/2022
RB Leipzig
D 1-1
Away
3/12/2022
VfL Wolfsburg
-
Home
3/19/2022
Greuther Furth
-
Away
4/2/2022
Bayern Munich
-
Home
4/10/2022
Eintracht Frankfurt
-
Away
VfL Wolfsburg Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
TSG Hoffenheim
L 2-1
Home
2/26/2022
Borussia Monchengladbach
D 2-2
Away
3/5/2022
Union Berlin
W 1-0
Home
3/12/2022
SC Freiburg
-
Away
3/20/2022
Bayer Leverkusen
-
Home
4/3/2022
FC Augsburg
-
Away
4/9/2022
Arminia
-
Home
