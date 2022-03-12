Skip to main content

How to Watch SC Freiburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

SC Freiburg and VfL Wolfsburg will hit the pitch in the Bundesliga play on Saturday, March 12. The game at Schwarzwald-Stadion gets underway at 9:30 AM ET on . SC Freiburg currently has 41 points, and is sixth in the league. VfL Wolfsburg has 31 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch SC Freiburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:30 AM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: Schwarzwald-Stadion
SC Freiburg and VfL Wolfsburg Stats

  • SC Freiburg is sixth in the Bundesliga offensively (1.6 goals per game), and VfL Wolfsburg is ninth defensively (1.5 allowed per game).
  • VfL Wolfsburg is scoring 1.1 goals per match (13th in the Bundesliga), and SC Freiburg is conceding 1.1 per game (first in league).
  • SC Freiburg's goal differential (+13) is fifth in the league.
  • VfL Wolfsburg has a goal differential of -10 for the season, which is 12th in the league.

SC Freiburg Key Players

  • SC Freiburg is led by Vincenzo Grifo, who has five goals (on 28 shots) in 25 league games.
  • Lucas Holer also has five goals (in 25 league games).
  • Grifo is SC Freiburg's leader in assists, with six (on 36 chances created) in 25 league appearances.

VfL Wolfsburg Key Players

SC Freiburg Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

FC Augsburg

W 2-1

Away

2/26/2022

Hertha BSC

W 3-0

Home

3/5/2022

RB Leipzig

D 1-1

Away

3/12/2022

VfL Wolfsburg

-

Home

3/19/2022

Greuther Furth

-

Away

4/2/2022

Bayern Munich

-

Home

4/10/2022

Eintracht Frankfurt

-

Away

VfL Wolfsburg Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

TSG Hoffenheim

L 2-1

Home

2/26/2022

Borussia Monchengladbach

D 2-2

Away

3/5/2022

Union Berlin

W 1-0

Home

3/12/2022

SC Freiburg

-

Away

3/20/2022

Bayer Leverkusen

-

Home

4/3/2022

FC Augsburg

-

Away

4/9/2022

Arminia

-

Home

How To Watch

March
12
2022

TV CHANNEL:
Time
9:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
imago1010551898h
