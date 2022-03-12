SC Freiburg and VfL Wolfsburg will hit the pitch in the Bundesliga play on Saturday, March 12. The game at Schwarzwald-Stadion gets underway at 9:30 AM ET on . SC Freiburg currently has 41 points, and is sixth in the league. VfL Wolfsburg has 31 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch SC Freiburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg

Stadium: Schwarzwald-Stadion

SC Freiburg and VfL Wolfsburg Stats

SC Freiburg is sixth in the Bundesliga offensively (1.6 goals per game), and VfL Wolfsburg is ninth defensively (1.5 allowed per game).

VfL Wolfsburg is scoring 1.1 goals per match (13th in the Bundesliga), and SC Freiburg is conceding 1.1 per game (first in league).

SC Freiburg's goal differential (+13) is fifth in the league.

VfL Wolfsburg has a goal differential of -10 for the season, which is 12th in the league.

SC Freiburg Key Players

SC Freiburg is led by Vincenzo Grifo, who has five goals (on 28 shots) in 25 league games.

Lucas Holer also has five goals (in 25 league games).

Grifo is SC Freiburg's leader in assists, with six (on 36 chances created) in 25 league appearances.

VfL Wolfsburg Key Players

SC Freiburg Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 FC Augsburg W 2-1 Away 2/26/2022 Hertha BSC W 3-0 Home 3/5/2022 RB Leipzig D 1-1 Away 3/12/2022 VfL Wolfsburg - Home 3/19/2022 Greuther Furth - Away 4/2/2022 Bayern Munich - Home 4/10/2022 Eintracht Frankfurt - Away

VfL Wolfsburg Schedule