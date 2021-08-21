How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Columbus Crew SC

Red-hot Seattle Sounders FC head to Columbus to face off against the struggling Crew.

Seattle has retaken the top spot in the Western Conference and now travels to Columbus in search of their first win against the Crew since July 2019.

The Crew have lost five consecutive matches and are currently on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture as the second half of the MLS season gets underway.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 21, 2021

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Columbus offense has only managed five goals during the losing skid, and the Crew have been held scoreless in their past two matches by a pair of teams below them in the Eastern Conference table.

Wracked by injuries to Lucas Zelarayán, Milton Valenzuela and Bradley Wright-Phillips, Columbus finds itself in much different circumstances than eight months ago when the Crew took a 3-0 win over Seattle to clinch the MLS Cup.

Seattle has been stellar away from home, boasting a league-best 6-1-2 mark on the road. Undefeated in August, the Sounders have outscored their opponents 8-3 and have won three consecutive road games.

Raúl Ruidíaz continues his run for the MLS Golden Boot, scoring 14 goals in 20 games so far this season, including four in the last three matches. Ruidíaz currently leads New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou and Sporting Kansas City forward Dániel Sallói by two goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.