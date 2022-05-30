Seattle Sounders FC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 22, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rapids midfielder Bryan Acosta (21) and defender Danny Wilson (4) defend the net from Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) in the second half at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte FC will visit Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on FOX Sports Networks. Seattle is 26th overall in the league in points, with 13. Charlotte FC is 17th, with 16.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Charlotte FC

Seattle and Charlotte FC Stats

  • Seattle puts up 1.2 goals per game (24th in MLS), and Charlotte FC allows 1.2 per match (ninth in league).
  • Charlotte FC is 28th in MLS offensively (0.9 goals per game), and Seattle is sixth defensively (1.4 conceded per game).
  • In terms of goal differential, Seattle is 17th in the league, at -2.
  • Charlotte FC's goal differential is -4, which is 19th in the league.

Seattle Key Players

  • Seattle is led by Jordan Morris, who has two goals (on nine shots) in nine league games.
  • Raul Ruidiaz has two goals in six appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
  • Seattle's leader in assists is Nicolas Lodeiro, who has three in six games (23rd in league).

Charlotte FC Key Players

Seattle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Minnesota United FC

W 3-1

Home

5/18/2022

Houston

W 1-0

Away

5/22/2022

Colorado

L 1-0

Away

5/29/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

6/14/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

6/18/2022

LAFC

-

Home

6/25/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Home

Charlotte FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Inter Miami CF

W 1-0

Home

5/14/2022

Montreal

L 2-0

Home

5/22/2022

Vancouver

W 2-1

Home

5/29/2022

Seattle

-

Away

6/11/2022

New York

-

Home

6/18/2022

Columbus

-

Away

6/25/2022

Montreal

-

Away

How To Watch

May
29
2022

Charlotte FC at Seattle Sounders FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

