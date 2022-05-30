Seattle Sounders FC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/29/2022

May 22, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rapids midfielder Bryan Acosta (21) and defender Danny Wilson (4) defend the net from Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) in the second half at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte FC will visit Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on FOX Sports Networks. Seattle is 26th overall in the league in points, with 13. Charlotte FC is 17th, with 16.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Charlotte FC

Match Day: Sunday, May 29, 2022

Sunday, May 29, 2022 Match Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Lumen Field

Seattle and Charlotte FC Stats

Seattle puts up 1.2 goals per game (24th in MLS), and Charlotte FC allows 1.2 per match (ninth in league).

Charlotte FC is 28th in MLS offensively (0.9 goals per game), and Seattle is sixth defensively (1.4 conceded per game).

In terms of goal differential, Seattle is 17th in the league, at -2.

Charlotte FC's goal differential is -4, which is 19th in the league.

Seattle Key Players

Seattle is led by Jordan Morris, who has two goals (on nine shots) in nine league games.

Raul Ruidiaz has two goals in six appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.

Seattle's leader in assists is Nicolas Lodeiro, who has three in six games (23rd in league).

Charlotte FC Key Players

Seattle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/15/2022 Minnesota United FC W 3-1 Home 5/18/2022 Houston W 1-0 Away 5/22/2022 Colorado L 1-0 Away 5/29/2022 Charlotte FC - Home 6/14/2022 Vancouver - Home 6/18/2022 LAFC - Home 6/25/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Home

Charlotte FC Schedule