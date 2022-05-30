Seattle Sounders FC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/29/2022

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Charlotte FC will visit Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on FOX Sports Networks. Seattle is 26th overall in the league in points, with 13. Charlotte FC is 17th, with 16.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Charlotte FC
- Match Day: Sunday, May 29, 2022
- Match Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Lumen Field
Seattle and Charlotte FC Stats
- Seattle puts up 1.2 goals per game (24th in MLS), and Charlotte FC allows 1.2 per match (ninth in league).
- Charlotte FC is 28th in MLS offensively (0.9 goals per game), and Seattle is sixth defensively (1.4 conceded per game).
- In terms of goal differential, Seattle is 17th in the league, at -2.
- Charlotte FC's goal differential is -4, which is 19th in the league.
Seattle Key Players
- Seattle is led by Jordan Morris, who has two goals (on nine shots) in nine league games.
- Raul Ruidiaz has two goals in six appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
- Seattle's leader in assists is Nicolas Lodeiro, who has three in six games (23rd in league).
Charlotte FC Key Players
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/15/2022
Minnesota United FC
W 3-1
Home
5/18/2022
Houston
W 1-0
Away
5/22/2022
Colorado
L 1-0
Away
5/29/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
6/14/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
6/18/2022
LAFC
-
Home
6/25/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Home
Charlotte FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Inter Miami CF
W 1-0
Home
5/14/2022
Montreal
L 2-0
Home
5/22/2022
Vancouver
W 2-1
Home
5/29/2022
Seattle
-
Away
6/11/2022
New York
-
Home
6/18/2022
Columbus
-
Away
6/25/2022
Montreal
-
Away
