How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Seattle Sounders FC

The Sounders would take over the top spot in the Western Conference with a road win at Dallas.

After a six-goal outburst against rival Portland on Saturday, Seattle Sounders FC head to Texas looking to move into the top spot in the Western Conference. To do so, the Sounders will need to notch their first win in Dallas since 2014.

Seattle forward Raúl Ruidíaz broke a three-game scoreless streak with a pair of second-half goals in a 6-2 win against the Portland Timbers on Saturday, giving him 55 goals in four seasons with Seattle.

Date: Aug. 18, 2021

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

Two weeks ago, in the most recent meeting between Seattle and Dallas, FC Dallas forward Franco Jara scored the equalizer in injury time to seal a 1-1 draw at Seattle. Dallas' 18-game home unbeaten streak was snapped Saturday when Western Conference-leading Sporting Kansas City snagged a 2-0 road victory, but Dallas has not lost consecutive home games since 2013.

FC Dallas are currently looking up at a logjam for the final two playoff spots in the West. Just five points separate fifth-place Minnesota United FC and 10th-place FC Dallas.

FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi has blossomed since entering the starting lineup on June 19, posting seven of his team-leading eight goals in his last 12 games. However, since scoring a hat trick against LA Galaxy on July 24, Pepi has struggled, posting only four shots on goal in the last four games.

