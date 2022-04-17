Seattle Sounders FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Inter Miami CF hits the pitch against Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Saturday, April 16. The two MLS clubs will play at 10:00 PM ET. Seattle is currently 20th in the league in points, with seven. Inter Miami CF is 27th, with four.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Inter Miami CF
- Match Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Lumen Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Seattle and Inter Miami CF Stats
- Seattle has scored six goals in 5 games (20th in MLS), and Inter Miami CF has given up 15 in 6 (26th in league).
- Inter Miami CF is scoring one goal per game (20th in MLS), and Seattle is conceding 1.2 per game (seventh in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Seattle is 12th in the league, at 0.
- Inter Miami CF's goal differential (-9) is 28th in the league.
Seattle Key Players
- Seattle is led by Xavier Arreaga, who has one goal in five games (48th in league).
- Joao Paulo also has one goal (in five league games).
- Nicolas Lodeiro has one assist in two games -- tops on Seattle, and 33rd in the league.
Inter Miami CF Key Players
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/12/2022
Los Angeles
W 3-2
Home
3/20/2022
Austin FC
D 1-1
Away
4/2/2022
Minnesota United FC
W 2-1
Away
4/16/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
4/23/2022
San Jose
-
Away
4/30/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
5/7/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
Inter Miami CF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/19/2022
FC Cincinnati
L 3-1
Away
4/2/2022
Houston
L 3-1
Home
4/9/2022
New England
W 3-2
Home
4/16/2022
Seattle
-
Away
4/24/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Home
4/30/2022
New England
-
Away
5/7/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
How To Watch
April
16
2022
Inter Miami CF at Seattle Sounders FC
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)