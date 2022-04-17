Seattle Sounders FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Fredy Montero (12) moves the ball against Austin FC defender Julio Cascante (18) during the second half at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami CF hits the pitch against Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Saturday, April 16. The two MLS clubs will play at 10:00 PM ET. Seattle is currently 20th in the league in points, with seven. Inter Miami CF is 27th, with four.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Inter Miami CF

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Lumen Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle and Inter Miami CF Stats

  • Seattle has scored six goals in 5 games (20th in MLS), and Inter Miami CF has given up 15 in 6 (26th in league).
  • Inter Miami CF is scoring one goal per game (20th in MLS), and Seattle is conceding 1.2 per game (seventh in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Seattle is 12th in the league, at 0.
  • Inter Miami CF's goal differential (-9) is 28th in the league.

Seattle Key Players

  • Seattle is led by Xavier Arreaga, who has one goal in five games (48th in league).
  • Joao Paulo also has one goal (in five league games).
  • Nicolas Lodeiro has one assist in two games -- tops on Seattle, and 33rd in the league.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

Seattle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

Los Angeles

W 3-2

Home

3/20/2022

Austin FC

D 1-1

Away

4/2/2022

Minnesota United FC

W 2-1

Away

4/16/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

4/23/2022

San Jose

-

Away

4/30/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

5/7/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

Inter Miami CF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/19/2022

FC Cincinnati

L 3-1

Away

4/2/2022

Houston

L 3-1

Home

4/9/2022

New England

W 3-2

Home

4/16/2022

Seattle

-

Away

4/24/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Home

4/30/2022

New England

-

Away

5/7/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Inter Miami CF at Seattle Sounders FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
