Seattle Sounders FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Inter Miami CF hits the pitch against Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Saturday, April 16. The two MLS clubs will play at 10:00 PM ET. Seattle is currently 20th in the league in points, with seven. Inter Miami CF is 27th, with four.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Inter Miami CF

Match Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Stadium: Lumen Field

Seattle and Inter Miami CF Stats

Seattle has scored six goals in 5 games (20th in MLS), and Inter Miami CF has given up 15 in 6 (26th in league).

Inter Miami CF is scoring one goal per game (20th in MLS), and Seattle is conceding 1.2 per game (seventh in league).

In terms of goal differential, Seattle is 12th in the league, at 0.

Inter Miami CF's goal differential (-9) is 28th in the league.

Seattle Key Players

Seattle is led by Xavier Arreaga, who has one goal in five games (48th in league).

Joao Paulo also has one goal (in five league games).

Nicolas Lodeiro has one assist in two games -- tops on Seattle, and 33rd in the league.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

Seattle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/12/2022 Los Angeles W 3-2 Home 3/20/2022 Austin FC D 1-1 Away 4/2/2022 Minnesota United FC W 2-1 Away 4/16/2022 Inter Miami CF - Home 4/23/2022 San Jose - Away 4/30/2022 Vancouver - Home 5/7/2022 FC Dallas - Away

Inter Miami CF Schedule