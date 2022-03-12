Mar 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy forward Chicharito (14) tries for a shot on goal against Charlotte FC goal keeper CharKristijan Kahlina (1) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

LA Galaxy will take to the pitch against Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, March 12 in MLS. The game at Lumen Field starts at 3:30 PM ET on . Seattle has zero points, ranking 25th in the league. Los Angeles has six points, and is fourth overall.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Los Angeles

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV:

Stadium: Lumen Field

Seattle and Los Angeles Stats

Seattle was eighth in MLS in goals scored last season (1.5 per game), and Los Angeles was 17th defensively (1.6 conceded).

Los Angeles scored 50 goals in 34 matches last season (13th in MLS), and Seattle gave up 33 (first in league).

Seattle's goal differential last season was +20, fourth in the league.

Los Angeles had a goal differential of -4 last season, 18th in the league.

Seattle Key Players

Raul Ruidiaz's offensive output last season included 17 goals in 27 league games.

Albert Rusnak scored 11 goals in 35 games last season.

Joao Paulo had eight assists.

Los Angeles Key Players

Chicharito scored 17 goals in 21 games last season (third in league).

Kevin Cabral contributed five goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 29 league appearances.

Julian Araujo contributed five assists (31st in league) last season.

Seattle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Nashville SC L 1-0 Home 3/5/2022 Real Salt Lake L 1-0 Away 3/12/2022 Los Angeles - Home 3/20/2022 Austin FC - Away 4/2/2022 Minnesota United FC - Away 4/9/2022 FC Cincinnati - Home

Los Angeles Schedule