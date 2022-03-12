How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. LA Galaxy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
LA Galaxy will take to the pitch against Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, March 12 in MLS. The game at Lumen Field starts at 3:30 PM ET on . Seattle has zero points, ranking 25th in the league. Los Angeles has six points, and is fourth overall.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Los Angeles
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Lumen Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Seattle and Los Angeles Stats
- Seattle was eighth in MLS in goals scored last season (1.5 per game), and Los Angeles was 17th defensively (1.6 conceded).
- Los Angeles scored 50 goals in 34 matches last season (13th in MLS), and Seattle gave up 33 (first in league).
- Seattle's goal differential last season was +20, fourth in the league.
- Los Angeles had a goal differential of -4 last season, 18th in the league.
Seattle Key Players
- Raul Ruidiaz's offensive output last season included 17 goals in 27 league games.
- Albert Rusnak scored 11 goals in 35 games last season.
- Joao Paulo had eight assists.
Los Angeles Key Players
- Chicharito scored 17 goals in 21 games last season (third in league).
- Kevin Cabral contributed five goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 29 league appearances.
- Julian Araujo contributed five assists (31st in league) last season.
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Nashville SC
L 1-0
Home
3/5/2022
Real Salt Lake
L 1-0
Away
3/12/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
3/20/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
4/2/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
4/9/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
Los Angeles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
NYCFC
W 1-0
Home
3/5/2022
Charlotte FC
W 1-0
Away
3/12/2022
Seattle
-
Away
3/19/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
4/3/2022
Portland
-
Away
4/9/2022
LAFC
-
Home
How To Watch
March
12
2022
TV CHANNEL:
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)