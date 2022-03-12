Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. LA Galaxy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy forward Chicharito (14) tries for a shot on goal against Charlotte FC goal keeper CharKristijan Kahlina (1) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

LA Galaxy will take to the pitch against Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, March 12 in MLS. The game at Lumen Field starts at 3:30 PM ET on . Seattle has zero points, ranking 25th in the league. Los Angeles has six points, and is fourth overall.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Los Angeles

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: Lumen Field
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Seattle and Los Angeles Stats

  • Seattle was eighth in MLS in goals scored last season (1.5 per game), and Los Angeles was 17th defensively (1.6 conceded).
  • Los Angeles scored 50 goals in 34 matches last season (13th in MLS), and Seattle gave up 33 (first in league).
  • Seattle's goal differential last season was +20, fourth in the league.
  • Los Angeles had a goal differential of -4 last season, 18th in the league.

Seattle Key Players

  • Raul Ruidiaz's offensive output last season included 17 goals in 27 league games.
  • Albert Rusnak scored 11 goals in 35 games last season.
  • Joao Paulo had eight assists.

Los Angeles Key Players

  • Chicharito scored 17 goals in 21 games last season (third in league).
  • Kevin Cabral contributed five goals (on 1.3 shots per game) in 29 league appearances.
  • Julian Araujo contributed five assists (31st in league) last season.

Seattle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Nashville SC

L 1-0

Home

3/5/2022

Real Salt Lake

L 1-0

Away

3/12/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

3/20/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

4/2/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

4/9/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

Los Angeles Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

NYCFC

W 1-0

Home

3/5/2022

Charlotte FC

W 1-0

Away

3/12/2022

Seattle

-

Away

3/19/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

4/3/2022

Portland

-

Away

4/9/2022

LAFC

-

Home

How To Watch

March
12
2022

TV CHANNEL:
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
