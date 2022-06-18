Seattle Sounders FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 25, 2022; Carson, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) moves the ball against Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder V ctor V zquez (7) and midfielder Marco Delgado (8) during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

May 25, 2022; Carson, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) moves the ball against Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder V ctor V zquez (7) and midfielder Marco Delgado (8) during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Saturday will feature Seattle Sounders FC playing Los Angeles FC. The two clubs will kick things off at 3:00 PM ET from Lumen Field, broadcast on ABC. Seattle is 13th overall in the league in points, with 19. LAFC is first, with 29.

How to Watch Seattle vs. LAFC

  • Match Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Lumen Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle and LAFC Stats

  • Seattle is 13th in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per match), and LAFC is sixth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).
  • LAFC has scored 29 goals in 14 games (first in MLS), and Seattle has conceded 16 in 13 (sixth in league).
  • Seattle is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +3.
  • LAFC's goal differential is +13, which is second in the league.

Seattle Key Players

  • Raul Ruidiaz is Seattle's leading scorer, with five goals (on nine shots) in eight league games.
  Alex Roldan is Seattle's leader in assists, with four in 12 games (ninth in league).
  • Alex Roldan is Seattle's leader in assists, with four in 12 games (ninth in league).

LAFC Key Players

Seattle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Colorado

L 1-0

Away

5/29/2022

Charlotte FC

W 2-1

Home

6/14/2022

Vancouver

W 4-0

Home

6/18/2022

LAFC

-

Home

6/25/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Home

6/29/2022

Montreal

-

Home

7/2/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

LAFC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/18/2022

Austin FC

L 2-1

Home

5/21/2022

Columbus

W 2-0

Away

5/28/2022

San Jose

W 3-2

Home

6/18/2022

Seattle

-

Away

6/26/2022

New York

-

Home

6/29/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

7/2/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Los Angeles FC at Seattle Sounders FC

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
May 25, 2022; Carson, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) moves the ball against Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder V ctor V zquez (7) and midfielder Marco Delgado (8) during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
