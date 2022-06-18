Seattle Sounders FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MLS action on Saturday will feature Seattle Sounders FC playing Los Angeles FC. The two clubs will kick things off at 3:00 PM ET from Lumen Field, broadcast on ABC. Seattle is 13th overall in the league in points, with 19. LAFC is first, with 29.
How to Watch Seattle vs. LAFC
- Match Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Lumen Field
Seattle and LAFC Stats
- Seattle is 13th in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per match), and LAFC is sixth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).
- LAFC has scored 29 goals in 14 games (first in MLS), and Seattle has conceded 16 in 13 (sixth in league).
- Seattle is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +3.
- LAFC's goal differential is +13, which is second in the league.
Seattle Key Players
- Raul Ruidiaz is Seattle's leading scorer, with five goals (on nine shots) in eight league games.
- Alex Roldan is Seattle's leader in assists, with four in 12 games (ninth in league).
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Colorado
L 1-0
Away
5/29/2022
Charlotte FC
W 2-1
Home
6/14/2022
Vancouver
W 4-0
Home
6/18/2022
LAFC
-
Home
6/25/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Home
6/29/2022
Montreal
-
Home
7/2/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
LAFC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/18/2022
Austin FC
L 2-1
Home
5/21/2022
Columbus
W 2-0
Away
5/28/2022
San Jose
W 3-2
Home
6/18/2022
Seattle
-
Away
6/26/2022
New York
-
Home
6/29/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
7/2/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
How To Watch
June
18
2022
Los Angeles FC at Seattle Sounders FC
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
