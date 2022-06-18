Seattle Sounders FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

May 25, 2022; Carson, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) moves the ball against Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder V ctor V zquez (7) and midfielder Marco Delgado (8) during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Saturday will feature Seattle Sounders FC playing Los Angeles FC. The two clubs will kick things off at 3:00 PM ET from Lumen Field, broadcast on ABC. Seattle is 13th overall in the league in points, with 19. LAFC is first, with 29.

How to Watch Seattle vs. LAFC

Match Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle and LAFC Stats

Seattle is 13th in MLS offensively (1.5 goals per match), and LAFC is sixth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).

LAFC has scored 29 goals in 14 games (first in MLS), and Seattle has conceded 16 in 13 (sixth in league).

Seattle is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +3.

LAFC's goal differential is +13, which is second in the league.

Seattle Key Players

Raul Ruidiaz is Seattle's leading scorer, with five goals (on nine shots) in eight league games.

Alex Roldan is Seattle's leader in assists, with four in 12 games (ninth in league).

Seattle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Colorado L 1-0 Away 5/29/2022 Charlotte FC W 2-1 Home 6/14/2022 Vancouver W 4-0 Home 6/18/2022 LAFC - Home 6/25/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Home 6/29/2022 Montreal - Home 7/2/2022 Toronto FC - Away

