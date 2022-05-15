Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

May 11, 2022; Tukwila, Washington, USA; San Jose Earthquakes defender Tanner Beason (15) pushes Seattle Sounders FC defender Will Bruin (17) while heading the ball during the first half at Starfire Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Sounders FC takes on Minnesota United FC in MLS at Lumen Field on Sunday, May 15. The two clubs will battle at 4:00 PM ET, broadcast on ESPN. Seattle has seven points, ranking 28th overall in the league. Minnesota United FC has 14 points, and is 16th overall.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Minnesota United FC

Match Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Sunday, May 15, 2022 Match Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle and Minnesota United FC Stats

Seattle is 27th in MLS offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Minnesota United FC is second defensively (0.9 conceded per match).

Minnesota United FC puts up 1.1 goals per game (21st in MLS), and Seattle gives up 1.6 per game (11th in league).

In terms of goal differential, Seattle is 20th in the league, at -4.

Minnesota United FC's goal differential is +2, which ranks eighth in the league.

Seattle Key Players

Jordan Morris has two goals in six games -- tops on Seattle, and 41st in the league.

Xavier Arreaga is Seattle's second-leading scorer, with one goal in seven league games.

Nicolas Lodeiro has three assists in four games -- No. 1 on Seattle, and eighth in the league.

Minnesota United FC Key Players

Seattle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Inter Miami CF L 1-0 Home 4/23/2022 San Jose L 4-3 Away 5/7/2022 FC Dallas L 2-0 Away 5/15/2022 Minnesota United FC - Home 5/18/2022 Houston - Away 5/22/2022 Colorado - Away 5/29/2022 Charlotte FC - Home

Minnesota United FC Schedule