Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 11, 2022; Tukwila, Washington, USA; San Jose Earthquakes defender Tanner Beason (15) pushes Seattle Sounders FC defender Will Bruin (17) while heading the ball during the first half at Starfire Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Sounders FC takes on Minnesota United FC in MLS at Lumen Field on Sunday, May 15. The two clubs will battle at 4:00 PM ET, broadcast on ESPN. Seattle has seven points, ranking 28th overall in the league. Minnesota United FC has 14 points, and is 16th overall.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Minnesota United FC

Seattle and Minnesota United FC Stats

  • Seattle is 27th in MLS offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Minnesota United FC is second defensively (0.9 conceded per match).
  • Minnesota United FC puts up 1.1 goals per game (21st in MLS), and Seattle gives up 1.6 per game (11th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Seattle is 20th in the league, at -4.
  • Minnesota United FC's goal differential is +2, which ranks eighth in the league.

Seattle Key Players

  • Jordan Morris has two goals in six games -- tops on Seattle, and 41st in the league.
  • Xavier Arreaga is Seattle's second-leading scorer, with one goal in seven league games.
  • Nicolas Lodeiro has three assists in four games -- No. 1 on Seattle, and eighth in the league.

Minnesota United FC Key Players

Seattle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Inter Miami CF

L 1-0

Home

4/23/2022

San Jose

L 4-3

Away

5/7/2022

FC Dallas

L 2-0

Away

5/15/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

5/18/2022

Houston

-

Away

5/22/2022

Colorado

-

Away

5/29/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

Minnesota United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Chicago

W 3-0

Home

5/1/2022

LAFC

L 2-0

Away

5/7/2022

FC Cincinnati

L 1-0

Home

5/15/2022

Seattle

-

Away

5/18/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

5/22/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

5/28/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Minnesota United FC at Seattle Sounders FC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
