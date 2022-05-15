Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Seattle Sounders FC takes on Minnesota United FC in MLS at Lumen Field on Sunday, May 15. The two clubs will battle at 4:00 PM ET, broadcast on ESPN. Seattle has seven points, ranking 28th overall in the league. Minnesota United FC has 14 points, and is 16th overall.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Minnesota United FC
- Match Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
- Match Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Lumen Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Seattle and Minnesota United FC Stats
- Seattle is 27th in MLS offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Minnesota United FC is second defensively (0.9 conceded per match).
- Minnesota United FC puts up 1.1 goals per game (21st in MLS), and Seattle gives up 1.6 per game (11th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Seattle is 20th in the league, at -4.
- Minnesota United FC's goal differential is +2, which ranks eighth in the league.
Seattle Key Players
- Jordan Morris has two goals in six games -- tops on Seattle, and 41st in the league.
- Xavier Arreaga is Seattle's second-leading scorer, with one goal in seven league games.
- Nicolas Lodeiro has three assists in four games -- No. 1 on Seattle, and eighth in the league.
Minnesota United FC Key Players
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Inter Miami CF
L 1-0
Home
4/23/2022
San Jose
L 4-3
Away
5/7/2022
FC Dallas
L 2-0
Away
5/15/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
5/18/2022
Houston
-
Away
5/22/2022
Colorado
-
Away
5/29/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
Minnesota United FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Chicago
W 3-0
Home
5/1/2022
LAFC
L 2-0
Away
5/7/2022
FC Cincinnati
L 1-0
Home
5/15/2022
Seattle
-
Away
5/18/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
5/22/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
5/28/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
