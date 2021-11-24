Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) collide along the sidelines during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) collide along the sidelines during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

    Real Salt Lake takes on Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on FOX Sports Networks.

    How to Watch Seattle vs. Real Salt Lake

    • Match Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
    • Match Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Lumen Field
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Seattle and Real Salt Lake Stats

    • Seattle is scoring 1.6 goals per game (eighth in MLS), and Real Salt Lake is giving up 1.6 per match (18th in league).
    • Real Salt Lake scores 1.6 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Seattle gives up 1.0 per match (first in league).
    • Seattle's goal differential is +20, fourth in the league.
    • Real Salt Lake's goal differential is +1, which ranks 15th in the league.

    Seattle Key Players

    • Raul Ruidiaz has 17 goals in 26 games -- No. 1 on Seattle, and third in the league.
    • Fredy Montero is Seattle's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 33 league games.
    • Joao Paulo has eight assists in 32 games -- tops on Seattle, and 10th in the league.

    Real Salt Lake Key Players

    • Damir Kreilach is Real Salt Lake's top goal-scorer this season, with 16 in 33 games (fifth in league).
    • Albert Rusnak is Real Salt Lake's No. 2 scorer with 11 goals (on 47 shots, 1.4 per game) in 34 league appearances.
    • Aaron Herrera is Real Salt Lake's assist leader, with 10 in 29 games (fifth in league).

    Seattle Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/26/2021

    LAFC

    L 3-0

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Los Angeles

    T 1-1

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Vancouver

    T 1-1

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Real Salt Lake

    -

    Home

    Real Salt Lake Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    San Jose

    L 4-3

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Portland

    L 3-1

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Sporting Kansas City

    W 1-0

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Seattle

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Real Salt Lake at Seattle Sounders FC

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 8, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots as New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks at Clippers

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) collide along the sidelines during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Seattle Sounders Raul Ruidiaz
    MLS

    How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake

    32 minutes ago
    ucla basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. UCLA

    32 minutes ago
    stanford basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Carolina A&T at Stanford

    32 minutes ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch BYU at San Diego

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) celebrates with Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) during the second half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stanford vs. N.C. A&T: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    N.C. A&T vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy