Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Real Salt Lake takes on Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Real Salt Lake

Match Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Match Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Lumen Field

Seattle and Real Salt Lake Stats

Seattle is scoring 1.6 goals per game (eighth in MLS), and Real Salt Lake is giving up 1.6 per match (18th in league).

Real Salt Lake scores 1.6 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Seattle gives up 1.0 per match (first in league).

Seattle's goal differential is +20, fourth in the league.

Real Salt Lake's goal differential is +1, which ranks 15th in the league.

Seattle Key Players

Raul Ruidiaz has 17 goals in 26 games -- No. 1 on Seattle, and third in the league.

Fredy Montero is Seattle's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 33 league games.

Joao Paulo has eight assists in 32 games -- tops on Seattle, and 10th in the league.

Real Salt Lake Key Players

Damir Kreilach is Real Salt Lake's top goal-scorer this season, with 16 in 33 games (fifth in league).

Albert Rusnak is Real Salt Lake's No. 2 scorer with 11 goals (on 47 shots, 1.4 per game) in 34 league appearances.

Aaron Herrera is Real Salt Lake's assist leader, with 10 in 29 games (fifth in league).

Seattle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/26/2021 LAFC L 3-0 Away 11/1/2021 Los Angeles T 1-1 Home 11/7/2021 Vancouver T 1-1 Away 11/23/2021 Real Salt Lake - Home

Real Salt Lake Schedule