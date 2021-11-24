Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Real Salt Lake takes on Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on FOX Sports Networks.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Real Salt Lake
- Match Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Match Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Lumen Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Seattle and Real Salt Lake Stats
- Seattle is scoring 1.6 goals per game (eighth in MLS), and Real Salt Lake is giving up 1.6 per match (18th in league).
- Real Salt Lake scores 1.6 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Seattle gives up 1.0 per match (first in league).
- Seattle's goal differential is +20, fourth in the league.
- Real Salt Lake's goal differential is +1, which ranks 15th in the league.
Seattle Key Players
- Raul Ruidiaz has 17 goals in 26 games -- No. 1 on Seattle, and third in the league.
- Fredy Montero is Seattle's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 33 league games.
- Joao Paulo has eight assists in 32 games -- tops on Seattle, and 10th in the league.
Real Salt Lake Key Players
- Damir Kreilach is Real Salt Lake's top goal-scorer this season, with 16 in 33 games (fifth in league).
- Albert Rusnak is Real Salt Lake's No. 2 scorer with 11 goals (on 47 shots, 1.4 per game) in 34 league appearances.
- Aaron Herrera is Real Salt Lake's assist leader, with 10 in 29 games (fifth in league).
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/26/2021
LAFC
L 3-0
Away
11/1/2021
Los Angeles
T 1-1
Home
11/7/2021
Vancouver
T 1-1
Away
11/23/2021
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
Real Salt Lake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
San Jose
L 4-3
Home
11/3/2021
Portland
L 3-1
Home
11/7/2021
Sporting Kansas City
W 1-0
Away
11/23/2021
Seattle
-
Away
How To Watch
November
23
2021
Real Salt Lake at Seattle Sounders FC
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)