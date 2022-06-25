Seattle Sounders FC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/25/2022

Jun 14, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) signs an autograph following his team s 4-0 victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City will visit Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on ABC. Seattle currently has 20 points, ranking 14th overall in the league. Sporting Kansas City has 16 points, and is 23rd overall.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Sporting Kansas City

Match Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: Lumen Field

Seattle and Sporting Kansas City Stats

Seattle scores 1.4 goals per match (13th in MLS), and Sporting Kansas City allows 1.7 per match (26th in league).

Sporting Kansas City is 24th in MLS in goals scored (16 in 17 matches), and Seattle is fifth in goals conceded (17 in 14).

Seattle has a goal differential of +3 for the season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Sporting Kansas City's goal differential is -13, which ranks 28th in the league.

Seattle Key Players

Raul Ruidiaz has five goals in eight games -- tops on Seattle, and 41st in the league.

Ruidiaz is Seattle's joint top scorer this season, with five goals (on nine shots, 1.1 per game) in eight league appearances.

Alex Roldan is Seattle's leader in assists, with four in 13 games (13th in league).

Sporting Kansas City Key Players

Seattle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 Charlotte FC W 2-1 Home 6/14/2022 Vancouver W 4-0 Home 6/18/2022 LAFC D 1-1 Home 6/25/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Home 6/29/2022 Montreal - Home 7/2/2022 Toronto FC - Away 7/9/2022 Portland - Home

