Seattle Sounders FC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/25/2022

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sporting Kansas City will visit Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on ABC. Seattle currently has 20 points, ranking 14th overall in the league. Sporting Kansas City has 16 points, and is 23rd overall.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Sporting Kansas City

  • Match Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Lumen Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Seattle and Sporting Kansas City Stats

  • Seattle scores 1.4 goals per match (13th in MLS), and Sporting Kansas City allows 1.7 per match (26th in league).
  • Sporting Kansas City is 24th in MLS in goals scored (16 in 17 matches), and Seattle is fifth in goals conceded (17 in 14).
  • Seattle has a goal differential of +3 for the season, which ranks seventh in the league.
  • Sporting Kansas City's goal differential is -13, which ranks 28th in the league.

Seattle Key Players

  • Raul Ruidiaz has five goals in eight games -- tops on Seattle, and 41st in the league.
  • Ruidiaz is Seattle's joint top scorer this season, with five goals (on nine shots, 1.1 per game) in eight league appearances.
  • Alex Roldan is Seattle's leader in assists, with four in 13 games (13th in league).

Sporting Kansas City Key Players

Seattle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/29/2022

Charlotte FC

W 2-1

Home

6/14/2022

Vancouver

W 4-0

Home

6/18/2022

LAFC

D 1-1

Home

6/25/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Home

6/29/2022

Montreal

-

Home

7/2/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

7/9/2022

Portland

-

Home

Sporting Kansas City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Vancouver

L 1-0

Home

6/12/2022

New England

L 2-1

Home

6/19/2022

Nashville SC

W 2-1

Away

6/25/2022

Seattle

-

Away

7/3/2022

New York

-

Home

7/9/2022

Montreal

-

Away

7/13/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle Sounders FC

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

