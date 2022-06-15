Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tuesday's schedule in MLS will see Vancouver Whitecaps FC take on Seattle Sounders FC. The game at Lumen Field gets underway at 10:30 PM ET. Seattle is currently 20th in the league in points, with 16. Vancouver is 19th, with 17.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Vancouver
- Match Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022
- Match Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Lumen Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Seattle and Vancouver Stats
- Seattle is 23rd in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Vancouver is 21st defensively (1.7 allowed per match).
- Vancouver is 21st in MLS in goals scored (16 in 14 games), and Seattle is sixth in goals allowed (16 in 12).
- Seattle's goal differential is -1, which is 15th in the league.
- Vancouver's goal differential is -8, 27th in the league.
Seattle Key Players
- Seattle is led by Raul Ruidiaz, who has three goals in seven games (79th in league).
- Jordan Morris has three goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 10 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
- Seattle's leader in assists is Alex Roldan, who has four (on 11 chances created) in 11 league appearances.
Vancouver Key Players
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/18/2022
Houston
W 1-0
Away
5/22/2022
Colorado
L 1-0
Away
5/29/2022
Charlotte FC
W 2-1
Home
6/14/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
6/18/2022
LAFC
-
Home
6/25/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Home
6/29/2022
Montreal
-
Home
Vancouver Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Charlotte FC
L 2-1
Away
5/28/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 1-0
Away
6/4/2022
Real Salt Lake
W 2-1
Home
6/14/2022
Seattle
-
Away
6/18/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
6/26/2022
New England
-
Home
7/2/2022
LAFC
-
Home
