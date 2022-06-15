Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tuesday's schedule in MLS will see Vancouver Whitecaps FC take on Seattle Sounders FC. The game at Lumen Field gets underway at 10:30 PM ET. Seattle is currently 20th in the league in points, with 16. Vancouver is 19th, with 17.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Vancouver

  • Match Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Lumen Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle and Vancouver Stats

  • Seattle is 23rd in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Vancouver is 21st defensively (1.7 allowed per match).
  • Vancouver is 21st in MLS in goals scored (16 in 14 games), and Seattle is sixth in goals allowed (16 in 12).
  • Seattle's goal differential is -1, which is 15th in the league.
  • Vancouver's goal differential is -8, 27th in the league.

Seattle Key Players

  • Seattle is led by Raul Ruidiaz, who has three goals in seven games (79th in league).
  • Jordan Morris has three goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 10 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
  • Seattle's leader in assists is Alex Roldan, who has four (on 11 chances created) in 11 league appearances.

Vancouver Key Players

Seattle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/18/2022

Houston

W 1-0

Away

5/22/2022

Colorado

L 1-0

Away

5/29/2022

Charlotte FC

W 2-1

Home

6/14/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

6/18/2022

LAFC

-

Home

6/25/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Home

6/29/2022

Montreal

-

Home

Vancouver Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Charlotte FC

L 2-1

Away

5/28/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 1-0

Away

6/4/2022

Real Salt Lake

W 2-1

Home

6/14/2022

Seattle

-

Away

6/18/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

6/26/2022

New England

-

Home

7/2/2022

LAFC

-

Home

How To Watch

June
14
2022

Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Seattle Sounders FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
