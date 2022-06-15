Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

May 28, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) celebrates with team mates against Sporting Kansas City after scoring a goal during the first half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday's schedule in MLS will see Vancouver Whitecaps FC take on Seattle Sounders FC. The game at Lumen Field gets underway at 10:30 PM ET. Seattle is currently 20th in the league in points, with 16. Vancouver is 19th, with 17.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Vancouver

Match Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Match Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle and Vancouver Stats

Seattle is 23rd in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Vancouver is 21st defensively (1.7 allowed per match).

Vancouver is 21st in MLS in goals scored (16 in 14 games), and Seattle is sixth in goals allowed (16 in 12).

Seattle's goal differential is -1, which is 15th in the league.

Vancouver's goal differential is -8, 27th in the league.

Seattle Key Players

Seattle is led by Raul Ruidiaz, who has three goals in seven games (79th in league).

Jordan Morris has three goals (on 1.1 shots per game) in 10 league appearances, tied for the team lead.

Seattle's leader in assists is Alex Roldan, who has four (on 11 chances created) in 11 league appearances.

Vancouver Key Players

Seattle Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/18/2022 Houston W 1-0 Away 5/22/2022 Colorado L 1-0 Away 5/29/2022 Charlotte FC W 2-1 Home 6/14/2022 Vancouver - Home 6/18/2022 LAFC - Home 6/25/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Home 6/29/2022 Montreal - Home

Vancouver Schedule