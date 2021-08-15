How to Watch Sounders vs. Timbers

Sports Illustrated home
How to Watch Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Second-place Sounders head south for the latest edition of the Cascadia Cup.
Author:

Sitting one point shy of the top spot in the MLS Western Conference, Seattle heads down I-5 to take on Portland in a game that was moved back due to excessive heat in the Portland area.

The Sounders are ready to hit the road after a disappointing homestand that saw them only manage one point in three contests, including a pair of home losses to Conference-leading Kansas City and 10th place San Jose.

Seattle might have found the spark needed to kickstart its sluggish offense when its beat Tigres UANL 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup on Wednesday night, equaling the number of goals scored in its last three MLS matches.

Leading scorer Raúl Ruidíaz, tied for the league lead with 11 goals, scored on a penalty kick to open the scoring against Tigres, also scored the opening goal in the 2-1 win over Portland on May 9.

Portland, currently sixth in the West, has been far better at home, going 6-2-1 during league play this season. Catching a recently slumping Seattle off of a short rest at home in a highly contested rivalry might be what the Timbers need to turn their fortunes around. Portland has only won once in its last four matches.

How to Watch:

TV: Fox Sports 1

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Since both clubs joined MLS in 2011, Portland holds the series lead 17-14-8.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
15
2021

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers

TV CHANNEL: Fox Sports 1
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
