How to Watch Sounders vs. Santos Laguna

Two of the most respected clubs in CONCACAF, the Seattle Sounders of MLS and Santos Laguna of Liga MX, square off in Leagues Cup semi-final action.

2021 Leagues Cup action continues on Tuesday evening when the Seattle Sounders (No. 1 the Western Conference, 45 points, 13-6-4) of Major League Soccer face off against Liga MX's Santos Laguna (No. 6 on the table, 11 points, 2-5-1) in what should be a highly entertaining matchup.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 14, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

To get to this point in the new tournament, Seattle had to face another Liga MX club, Tigres UANL, in the quarter-final, a matchup the Sounders won handily 3-0 behind goals by striker Raul Ruidiaz, winger Fredy Montero and attacking midfielder Nico Lodeiro in what was quite the one-sided affair.

Santos Laguna, meanwhile, traveled to central Florida to meet Orlando City SC and came out victorious 1-0 thanks to a Ferney Otero goal in the 30th minute.

Since that Aug. 12 matchup, Santos Laguna have added one win, one loss and three draws to their resume, with their most recent match being a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Club Tijuana last Friday.

The Sounders, on the other hand, have four wins and one defeat in their five matchups since their Leagues Cup quarter-final victory over Tigres, outscoring opponents 10-5 in that stretch.

As far as current form goes, there's no question Seattle has been the more impressive club heading into its match against Santos Laguna, but that won't mean much after the opening kick.

Santos Laguna are a resilient, defensive-minded group, having given up just six goals over eight Liga MX matches in the Apertura campaign, the third-fewest of any club, so breaking them down will be no simple feat for the Sounders.

The Liga MX club are also led by creative midfielder Fernando Gorriaran, who has been one of the top players in this Apertura season. Fellow midfielder Diego Valdes will also present problems for Seattle's defense, issues it'll have to solve if it wants to advance to the final.

Either way, this should be an exciting matchup between two clubs with some of the top players in CONCACAF.