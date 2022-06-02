Serbia vs. Norway: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

How to Watch Serbia vs. Norway: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Serbia and Norway will meet at Stadium Rajko Mitic on Thursday for a matchup in the UEFA Nations League. The game will begin on June 2 at 2:45 PM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network.
How to Watch Serbia vs. Norway
- Match Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Stadium Rajko Mitic
Serbia and Norway Stats
- Serbia scored 18 goals in eight games in World Cup qualifying, and Norway allowed eight goals.
- Offensively, Norway was 20th in UEFA World Cup qualifiers (15 goals, 1.5 per match). Defensively, Serbia was 21st in UEFA World Cup qualifiers (nine goals conceded, 1.1 per match).
- In terms of goal differential, Serbia was 16th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at +9.
- Norway outscored opponents 15-8, and its +7 goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play ranked 18th.
Serbia Players to Watch
- In eight World Cup qualifiers for Serbia, Aleksandar Mitrovic tallied eight goals (fourth in UEFA).
- In eight World Cup qualifiers, Dusan Vlahovic scored four goals.
- In Serie A last season, Vlahovic had 24 goals and three assists (in 36 games) for Juventus.
- Serbia's Filip Kostic scored one goal and had two assists in World Cup qualifying.
- In the Bundesliga this past season, Kostic had four goals and 10 assists (in 31 games) for Eintracht Frankfurt.
- In World Cup qualifying, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic had one goal (in eight matches) and one assist.
- In Serie A last season, Milinkovic-Savic had 11 goals and 10 assists (in 37 games) for Lazio.
Norway Players to Watch
- Erling Haaland put up five goals for Norway in the World Cup qualifiers (while playing in six matches).
- Haaland was a big part of Borussia Dortmund's offense, compiling 22 goals and eight assists in 24 Bundesliga games.
- Mohamed Elyounoussi hit the pitch for 10 matches in Norway's last World Cup qualifiers, and he recorded three goals and one assist.
- Elyounoussi was a significant part of Southampton FC's scoring attack in 35 Premier League matches, tallying four goals and three assists.
- In the last World Cup qualifying cycle, in which Kristian Thorstvedt played eight matches, he recorded three goals and one assist for Norway.
- In the last World Cup qualifying cycle (over seven matches played), Alexander Sorloth accumulated three goals and one assist for Norway.
- Sorloth, who suited up for 32 matches for Real Sociedad (LaLiga), scored four goals with no assists.
Serbia Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Norway
June 2
-
Home
Slovenia
June 5
-
Home
Sweden
June 9
-
Away
Slovenia
June 12
-
Away
Norway Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Serbia
June 2
-
Away
Sweden
June 5
-
Away
Slovenia
June 9
-
Home
Sweden
June 12
-
Home
