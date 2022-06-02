Serbia vs. Norway: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Serbia vs. Norway: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Image placeholder title

Serbia and Norway will meet at Stadium Rajko Mitic on Thursday for a matchup in the UEFA Nations League. The game will begin on June 2 at 2:45 PM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Serbia vs. Norway

  • Match Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Stadium Rajko Mitic
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Serbia and Norway Stats

  • Serbia scored 18 goals in eight games in World Cup qualifying, and Norway allowed eight goals.
  • Offensively, Norway was 20th in UEFA World Cup qualifiers (15 goals, 1.5 per match). Defensively, Serbia was 21st in UEFA World Cup qualifiers (nine goals conceded, 1.1 per match).
  • In terms of goal differential, Serbia was 16th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at +9.
  • Norway outscored opponents 15-8, and its +7 goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play ranked 18th.

Serbia Players to Watch

  • In eight World Cup qualifiers for Serbia, Aleksandar Mitrovic tallied eight goals (fourth in UEFA).
  • In eight World Cup qualifiers, Dusan Vlahovic scored four goals.
  • In Serie A last season, Vlahovic had 24 goals and three assists (in 36 games) for Juventus.
  • Serbia's Filip Kostic scored one goal and had two assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • In the Bundesliga this past season, Kostic had four goals and 10 assists (in 31 games) for Eintracht Frankfurt.
  • In World Cup qualifying, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic had one goal (in eight matches) and one assist.
  • In Serie A last season, Milinkovic-Savic had 11 goals and 10 assists (in 37 games) for Lazio.

Norway Players to Watch

  • Erling Haaland put up five goals for Norway in the World Cup qualifiers (while playing in six matches).
  • Haaland was a big part of Borussia Dortmund's offense, compiling 22 goals and eight assists in 24 Bundesliga games.
  • Mohamed Elyounoussi hit the pitch for 10 matches in Norway's last World Cup qualifiers, and he recorded three goals and one assist.
  • Elyounoussi was a significant part of Southampton FC's scoring attack in 35 Premier League matches, tallying four goals and three assists.
  • In the last World Cup qualifying cycle, in which Kristian Thorstvedt played eight matches, he recorded three goals and one assist for Norway.
  • In the last World Cup qualifying cycle (over seven matches played), Alexander Sorloth accumulated three goals and one assist for Norway.
  • Sorloth, who suited up for 32 matches for Real Sociedad (LaLiga), scored four goals with no assists.

Serbia Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Norway

June 2

-

Home

Slovenia

June 5

-

Home

Sweden

June 9

-

Away

Slovenia

June 12

-

Away

Norway Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Serbia

June 2

-

Away

Sweden

June 5

-

Away

Slovenia

June 9

-

Home

Sweden

June 12

-

Home

How To Watch

June
2
2022

Serbia vs Norway

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 31, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) celebrates with third third base coach Luis River after advancing to third base on a double by shortstop Bo Bichette (not pictured) against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

By Adam Childs48 seconds ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Israel vs. Iceland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Serbia vs. Norway: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Czech Republic vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Northern Ireland vs. Greece: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
college soccer
UEFA Nations League

Slovenia vs. Sweden stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown15 minutes ago
college soccer
UEFA Nations League

Serbia vs. Norway stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina15 minutes ago
imago1010946924h
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Spain vs. Portugal

By Christine Brown15 minutes ago
May 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrate as they beat the Florida Panthers to advance to the eastern conference finals at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy