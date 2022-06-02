Serbia vs. Norway: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

Serbia and Norway will meet at Stadium Rajko Mitic on Thursday for a matchup in the UEFA Nations League. The game will begin on June 2 at 2:45 PM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Serbia vs. Norway

Match Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Thursday, June 2, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Stadium Rajko Mitic

Stadium Rajko Mitic Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Serbia and Norway Stats

Serbia scored 18 goals in eight games in World Cup qualifying, and Norway allowed eight goals.

Offensively, Norway was 20th in UEFA World Cup qualifiers (15 goals, 1.5 per match). Defensively, Serbia was 21st in UEFA World Cup qualifiers (nine goals conceded, 1.1 per match).

In terms of goal differential, Serbia was 16th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at +9.

Norway outscored opponents 15-8, and its +7 goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play ranked 18th.

Serbia Players to Watch

In eight World Cup qualifiers for Serbia, Aleksandar Mitrovic tallied eight goals (fourth in UEFA).

In eight World Cup qualifiers, Dusan Vlahovic scored four goals.

In Serie A last season, Vlahovic had 24 goals and three assists (in 36 games) for Juventus.

Serbia's Filip Kostic scored one goal and had two assists in World Cup qualifying.

In the Bundesliga this past season, Kostic had four goals and 10 assists (in 31 games) for Eintracht Frankfurt.

In World Cup qualifying, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic had one goal (in eight matches) and one assist.

In Serie A last season, Milinkovic-Savic had 11 goals and 10 assists (in 37 games) for Lazio.

Norway Players to Watch

Erling Haaland put up five goals for Norway in the World Cup qualifiers (while playing in six matches).

Haaland was a big part of Borussia Dortmund's offense, compiling 22 goals and eight assists in 24 Bundesliga games.

Mohamed Elyounoussi hit the pitch for 10 matches in Norway's last World Cup qualifiers, and he recorded three goals and one assist.

Elyounoussi was a significant part of Southampton FC's scoring attack in 35 Premier League matches, tallying four goals and three assists.

In the last World Cup qualifying cycle, in which Kristian Thorstvedt played eight matches, he recorded three goals and one assist for Norway.

In the last World Cup qualifying cycle (over seven matches played), Alexander Sorloth accumulated three goals and one assist for Norway.

Sorloth, who suited up for 32 matches for Real Sociedad (LaLiga), scored four goals with no assists.

Serbia Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Norway June 2 - Home Slovenia June 5 - Home Sweden June 9 - Away Slovenia June 12 - Away

Norway Schedule