Sunday's slate in the UEFA Nations League will see Slovenia take on Serbia. The game at Stadium Rajko Mitic starts at 2:45 PM ET.

How to Watch Serbia vs. Slovenia

Match Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Sunday, June 5, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Stadium Rajko Mitic

Serbia and Slovenia Stats

Serbia has not scored yet in this tournament, while Slovenia has allowed two goals (2.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Serbia scored 18 goals (2.3 per game) and Slovenia gave up 12 goals (1.2 per game).

Slovenia has not scored a goal yet in this tournament. Serbia has conceded one goal (1.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Slovenia scored 13 goals (1.3 per game) and Serbia conceded nine goals (1.1 per game).

With 0 goals scored and 1 allowed, Serbia is 31st in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential (and it was +9 in UEFA World Cup qualifying).

Slovenia has been outscored 2-0, and its -2 goal differential is 39th in the UEFA Nations League. It was +1 in UEFA World Cup qualifying.

Serbia Players to Watch

Aleksandar Mitrovic has eight goals (zero assists) for Serbia in this tournament, and had eight goals (zero assists) in World Cup qualifying. During this competition, Dusan Vlahovic has four goals (plus four goals in World Cup qualifying). Vlahovic is coming off a season with 24 goals and three assists in 36 games for Juventus in Serie A.

Serbia's Filip Kostic has scored one goal and two assists in the current tournament, and had one goal and two assists during the World Cup qualifying campaign. With Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga last season, Kostic had four goals and 10 assists (in 31 games).

In this tournament Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has scored one goal and added one assist, with one goal and one assist in the qualification cycle for the World Cup. With his club (Lazio, in Serie A), Milinkovic-Savic is coming off a season with 11 goals and 10 assists in 37 matches.

Slovenia Players to Watch

Slovenia's Sandi Lovric has recorded two goals and three assists in this competition. He had two goals and three assists in World Cup qualifying. During this tournament, Andraz Sporar has tallied one goal and three assists (plus one goal and three assists in World Cup qualifiers). Miha Zajc has two goals and one assist for Slovenia in the current tournament. During the World Cup qualifying cycle, he totaled two goals and one assist. During this competition, Petar Stojanovic has produced one goal and added one assist (plus one goal and one assist in the qualification campaign for the World Cup). Over the span of 34 Serie A games, Stojanovic contributed to Empoli FC's offense by collecting one goal and adding one assist.

Serbia Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Norway June 2 L 1-0 Home Slovenia June 5 - Home Sweden June 9 - Away Slovenia June 12 - Away Sweden September 24 - Home

Slovenia Schedule