Skip to main content

How to Watch Serbia vs. Slovenia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Image placeholder title

Sunday's slate in the UEFA Nations League will see Slovenia take on Serbia. The game at Stadium Rajko Mitic starts at 2:45 PM ET.

How to Watch Serbia vs. Slovenia

  • Match Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Stadium Rajko Mitic
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Serbia and Slovenia Stats

  • Serbia has not scored yet in this tournament, while Slovenia has allowed two goals (2.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Serbia scored 18 goals (2.3 per game) and Slovenia gave up 12 goals (1.2 per game).
  • Slovenia has not scored a goal yet in this tournament. Serbia has conceded one goal (1.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Slovenia scored 13 goals (1.3 per game) and Serbia conceded nine goals (1.1 per game).
  • With 0 goals scored and 1 allowed, Serbia is 31st in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential (and it was +9 in UEFA World Cup qualifying).
  • Slovenia has been outscored 2-0, and its -2 goal differential is 39th in the UEFA Nations League. It was +1 in UEFA World Cup qualifying.

Serbia Players to Watch

    Aleksandar Mitrovic has eight goals (zero assists) for Serbia in this tournament, and had eight goals (zero assists) in World Cup qualifying. During this competition, Dusan Vlahovic has four goals (plus four goals in World Cup qualifying).
  • Vlahovic is coming off a season with 24 goals and three assists in 36 games for Juventus in Serie A.
    • Serbia's Filip Kostic has scored one goal and two assists in the current tournament, and had one goal and two assists during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • With Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga last season, Kostic had four goals and 10 assists (in 31 games).
    • In this tournament Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has scored one goal and added one assist, with one goal and one assist in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.
  • With his club (Lazio, in Serie A), Milinkovic-Savic is coming off a season with 11 goals and 10 assists in 37 matches.

Slovenia Players to Watch

    Slovenia's Sandi Lovric has recorded two goals and three assists in this competition. He had two goals and three assists in World Cup qualifying. During this tournament, Andraz Sporar has tallied one goal and three assists (plus one goal and three assists in World Cup qualifiers). Miha Zajc has two goals and one assist for Slovenia in the current tournament. During the World Cup qualifying cycle, he totaled two goals and one assist. During this competition, Petar Stojanovic has produced one goal and added one assist (plus one goal and one assist in the qualification campaign for the World Cup).
  • Over the span of 34 Serie A games, Stojanovic contributed to Empoli FC's offense by collecting one goal and adding one assist.

Serbia Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Norway

June 2

L 1-0

Home

Slovenia

June 5

-

Home

Sweden

June 9

-

Away

Slovenia

June 12

-

Away

Sweden

September 24

-

Home

Slovenia Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Sweden

June 2

L 2-0

Home

Serbia

June 5

-

Away

Norway

June 9

-

Away

Serbia

June 12

-

Home

Norway

September 24

-

Home

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Serbia vs Slovenia

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012470008h
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch Enjoy Illinois 300

By Brandon Rush7 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) dumps gatorade on Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) in celebration after his two-run walk off home run in the bottom of the 10th against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) dumps gatorade on Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) in celebration after his two-run walk off home run in the bottom of the 10th against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) and center Ryan Strome (16) celebrate a goal by left wing Artemi Panarin (10) against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period of game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning

By Adam Childs37 minutes ago
USATSI_18456844
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso37 minutes ago
USATSI_18450165
2022 U.S. Women's Open Golf Championship

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Women’s Open – Final Round

By Brandon Rush37 minutes ago
USATSI_17704694
PBA Bowling

How to Watch 2022 PBA Tour Finals Group 1 Stepladder

By Kristofer Habbas37 minutes ago
UCLA Softball
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA vs. Florida

By Christine Brown37 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Portugal vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy