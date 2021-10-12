    • October 12, 2021
    How to Watch Serbia vs. Azerbaijan in World Cup Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The top and bottom teams in Group A face off Tuesday when Serbia and Azerbaijan meet in World Cup qualifying competition.
    Author:

    With Serbia (14 points) locked in a tight battle with Portugal (13 points) atop Group A in UEFA World Cup qualifying competition, a win Tuesday against last-place Azerbaijan (1 point) would help Serbia create some separation.

    How to Watch Serbia vs. Azerbaijan in World Cup Qualifying:

    Match Date: Oct. 12, 2021

    Match Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 7

    Live stream the Serbia vs. Azerbaijan match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Serbia has won four of its six World Cup qualifiers, with draws in the other two.  On Saturday, the team beat Luxembourg 1–0. The team has scored 13 goals so far but has allowed seven, three more than Portugal.

    Azerbaijan hasn't won a match yet during World Cup qualifiers, with the team's best result coming in a tie against Ireland in September.

    The team is coming off a 3–0 loss against Ireland in the rematch, the second 3–0 loss in a row for a team that has allowed 12 goals while scoring just three.

    In the prior meeting of these two teams in March, Serbia came away with a 2–1 win. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored both Serbian goals, including the go-ahead goal in the 81st minute. The only Azerbaijan goal came on a penalty kick by Emin Mahmudov.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

