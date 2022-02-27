Sevilla FC vs. Real Betis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Sevilla FC vs. Real Betis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Real Betis is set to meet Sevilla FC on Sunday, February 27 in LaLiga. The game at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan begins at 10:15 AM ET on ESPN. With 51 points, Sevilla is currently second in the league. Real Betis has 46 points, and is in third place.
How to Watch Sevilla vs. Real Betis
- Match Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Match Time: 10:15 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan
Sevilla and Real Betis Stats
- Sevilla scores 1.5 goals per match (seventh in LaLiga), and Real Betis allows 1.2 per game (eighth in league).
- Real Betis is scoring 1.9 goals per game (second in LaLiga), and Sevilla is giving up 0.7 per game (first in league).
- Sevilla's goal differential (+20) is second in the league.
- Real Betis has a goal differential of +17 for the season, which is fourth in the league.
Sevilla Key Players
- Rafa Mir is Sevilla's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 34 shots) in 23 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for Sevilla is Lucas Ocampos, who has five goals in 20 games.
- Sevilla's leader in assists is Ivan Rakitic, who has three (on 20 chances created) in 23 league appearances.
Real Betis Key Players
- Juanmi has 13 goals in 24 games -- the top scorer on Real Betis, and second in the league.
- Willian Jose is Real Betis' No. 2 scorer, with eight goals in 21 league games.
- Nabil Fekir is Real Betis' assist leader, with six (on 46 chances created) in 24 league appearances.
Sevilla Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Osasuna
D 0-0
Away
2/11/2022
Elche CF
W 2-0
Home
2/20/2022
Espanyol
D 1-1
Away
2/27/2022
Real Betis
-
Home
3/4/2022
Deportivo Alaves
-
Away
3/13/2022
Rayo Vallecano
-
Away
3/20/2022
Real Sociedad
-
Home
Real Betis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
Villarreal
L 2-0
Home
2/13/2022
Levante
W 4-2
Away
2/20/2022
Mallorca
W 2-1
Home
2/27/2022
Sevilla
-
Away
3/6/2022
Atletico Madrid
-
Home
3/13/2022
Athletic Bilbao
-
Home
3/20/2022
Celta de Vigo
-
Away
How To Watch
February
27
2022
Sevilla vs. Betis
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:15
AM/EST
