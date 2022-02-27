Sevilla FC vs. Real Betis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Real Betis is set to meet Sevilla FC on Sunday, February 27 in LaLiga. The game at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan begins at 10:15 AM ET on ESPN. With 51 points, Sevilla is currently second in the league. Real Betis has 46 points, and is in third place.

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Real Betis

Match Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Match Time: 10:15 AM ET

10:15 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

Sevilla and Real Betis Stats

Sevilla scores 1.5 goals per match (seventh in LaLiga), and Real Betis allows 1.2 per game (eighth in league).

Real Betis is scoring 1.9 goals per game (second in LaLiga), and Sevilla is giving up 0.7 per game (first in league).

Sevilla's goal differential (+20) is second in the league.

Real Betis has a goal differential of +17 for the season, which is fourth in the league.

Sevilla Key Players

Rafa Mir is Sevilla's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 34 shots) in 23 league games.

The second-leading scorer for Sevilla is Lucas Ocampos, who has five goals in 20 games.

Sevilla's leader in assists is Ivan Rakitic, who has three (on 20 chances created) in 23 league appearances.

Real Betis Key Players

Juanmi has 13 goals in 24 games -- the top scorer on Real Betis, and second in the league.

Willian Jose is Real Betis' No. 2 scorer, with eight goals in 21 league games.

Nabil Fekir is Real Betis' assist leader, with six (on 46 chances created) in 24 league appearances.

Sevilla Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Osasuna D 0-0 Away 2/11/2022 Elche CF W 2-0 Home 2/20/2022 Espanyol D 1-1 Away 2/27/2022 Real Betis - Home 3/4/2022 Deportivo Alaves - Away 3/13/2022 Rayo Vallecano - Away 3/20/2022 Real Sociedad - Home

Real Betis Schedule