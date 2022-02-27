Sevilla FC vs. Real Betis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sevilla FC vs. Real Betis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Real Betis is set to meet Sevilla FC on Sunday, February 27 in LaLiga. The game at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan begins at 10:15 AM ET on ESPN. With 51 points, Sevilla is currently second in the league. Real Betis has 46 points, and is in third place.

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Real Betis

Sevilla and Real Betis Stats

  • Sevilla scores 1.5 goals per match (seventh in LaLiga), and Real Betis allows 1.2 per game (eighth in league).
  • Real Betis is scoring 1.9 goals per game (second in LaLiga), and Sevilla is giving up 0.7 per game (first in league).
  • Sevilla's goal differential (+20) is second in the league.
  • Real Betis has a goal differential of +17 for the season, which is fourth in the league.

Sevilla Key Players

  • Rafa Mir is Sevilla's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 34 shots) in 23 league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for Sevilla is Lucas Ocampos, who has five goals in 20 games.
  • Sevilla's leader in assists is Ivan Rakitic, who has three (on 20 chances created) in 23 league appearances.

Real Betis Key Players

  • Juanmi has 13 goals in 24 games -- the top scorer on Real Betis, and second in the league.
  • Willian Jose is Real Betis' No. 2 scorer, with eight goals in 21 league games.
  • Nabil Fekir is Real Betis' assist leader, with six (on 46 chances created) in 24 league appearances.

Sevilla Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Osasuna

D 0-0

Away

2/11/2022

Elche CF

W 2-0

Home

2/20/2022

Espanyol

D 1-1

Away

2/27/2022

Real Betis

-

Home

3/4/2022

Deportivo Alaves

-

Away

3/13/2022

Rayo Vallecano

-

Away

3/20/2022

Real Sociedad

-

Home

Real Betis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Villarreal

L 2-0

Home

2/13/2022

Levante

W 4-2

Away

2/20/2022

Mallorca

W 2-1

Home

2/27/2022

Sevilla

-

Away

3/6/2022

Atletico Madrid

-

Home

3/13/2022

Athletic Bilbao

-

Home

3/20/2022

Celta de Vigo

-

Away

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Sevilla vs. Betis

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:15
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88), left wing Taylor Hall (71), and defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) looks for a pass as Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) and Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (34) defend during the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) in the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
24 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Phoenix won 124-104. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
25 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
26 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) shoots during the 3-Point Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
27 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
28 minutes ago
Soccer

Sevilla FC vs. Real Betis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
47 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy