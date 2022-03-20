Sevilla FC vs. Real Sociedad: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sevilla FC vs. Real Sociedad: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sevilla FC and Real Sociedad will meet at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday for a matchup in LaLiga. The game will get underway on March 20 at 1:30 PM ET, broadcast on ESPN. Sevilla is currently second in the league, with 56 points. Real Sociedad is sixth, with 47.

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Real Sociedad

Sevilla and Real Sociedad Stats

  • Sevilla scores 1.4 goals per game (seventh in LaLiga), and Real Sociedad allows 1.0 per game (fifth in league).
  • Real Sociedad puts up 1.0 goal per match (14th in LaLiga), and Sevilla allows 0.7 per match (first in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Sevilla is fourth in the league, at +21.
  • Real Sociedad is ninth in the league in goal differential, at 0.

Sevilla Key Players

  • Rafa Mir has eight goals in 26 games -- No. 1 on Sevilla, and 14th in the league.
  • Lucas Ocampos has five goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 22 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Ivan Rakitic has three assists in 26 games -- No. 1 on Sevilla, and 28th in the league.

Real Sociedad Key Players

Sevilla Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Real Betis

W 2-1

Home

3/4/2022

Deportivo Alaves

D 0-0

Away

3/13/2022

Rayo Vallecano

D 1-1

Away

3/20/2022

Real Sociedad

-

Home

4/3/2022

Barcelona

-

Away

4/10/2022

Granada

-

Home

4/17/2022

Real Madrid

-

Home

Real Sociedad Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/2/2022

Mallorca

W 2-0

Away

3/5/2022

Real Madrid

L 4-1

Away

3/13/2022

Deportivo Alaves

W 1-0

Home

3/20/2022

Sevilla

-

Away

4/4/2022

Espanyol

-

Home

4/10/2022

Elche CF

-

Away

4/17/2022

Real Betis

-

Home

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Sevilla vs. Real Sociedad

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sat., Mar. 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew midfielder Derrick Etienne (22) reacts after a missed shot during the second half of a MLS game between the Columbus Crew and Toronto FC at Lower.com Field. Mls Toronto Fc At Columbus Crew
Soccer

New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
USATSI_9228848
Lacrosse

How to Watch North Carolina at Boston College in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar14 minutes ago
windy city bulls
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Windy City Bulls

By Kristofer Habbas14 minutes ago
USATSI_17886928
College Baseball

How to Watch Utah at Oregon in College Baseball

By Adam Childs14 minutes ago
CLEMSON SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Clemson at Duke in College Softball

By Adam Childs14 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Deiber Caicedo (7) dribbles the ball against Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira (31) during the first half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Columbus Crew at New York Red Bulls

By Evan Lazar14 minutes ago
imago0042283022h
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Atlético Morelia vs. Tampico Madero

By Rafael Urbina19 minutes ago
Soccer

Sevilla FC vs. Real Sociedad: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Barca vs. Gran Canaria

By Kristofer Habbas44 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy