Sevilla FC vs. Real Sociedad: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Sevilla FC and Real Sociedad will meet at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday for a matchup in LaLiga. The game will get underway on March 20 at 1:30 PM ET, broadcast on ESPN. Sevilla is currently second in the league, with 56 points. Real Sociedad is sixth, with 47.

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Real Sociedad

Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Match Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

Sevilla and Real Sociedad Stats

Sevilla scores 1.4 goals per game (seventh in LaLiga), and Real Sociedad allows 1.0 per game (fifth in league).

Real Sociedad puts up 1.0 goal per match (14th in LaLiga), and Sevilla allows 0.7 per match (first in league).

In terms of goal differential, Sevilla is fourth in the league, at +21.

Real Sociedad is ninth in the league in goal differential, at 0.

Sevilla Key Players

Rafa Mir has eight goals in 26 games -- No. 1 on Sevilla, and 14th in the league.

Lucas Ocampos has five goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 22 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Ivan Rakitic has three assists in 26 games -- No. 1 on Sevilla, and 28th in the league.

Real Sociedad Key Players

Sevilla Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Real Betis W 2-1 Home 3/4/2022 Deportivo Alaves D 0-0 Away 3/13/2022 Rayo Vallecano D 1-1 Away 3/20/2022 Real Sociedad - Home 4/3/2022 Barcelona - Away 4/10/2022 Granada - Home 4/17/2022 Real Madrid - Home

Real Sociedad Schedule