Sevilla FC vs. Real Sociedad: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Sevilla FC vs. Real Sociedad: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sevilla FC and Real Sociedad will meet at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday for a matchup in LaLiga. The game will get underway on March 20 at 1:30 PM ET, broadcast on ESPN. Sevilla is currently second in the league, with 56 points. Real Sociedad is sixth, with 47.
Sevilla and Real Sociedad Stats
- Sevilla scores 1.4 goals per game (seventh in LaLiga), and Real Sociedad allows 1.0 per game (fifth in league).
- Real Sociedad puts up 1.0 goal per match (14th in LaLiga), and Sevilla allows 0.7 per match (first in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Sevilla is fourth in the league, at +21.
- Real Sociedad is ninth in the league in goal differential, at 0.
Sevilla Key Players
- Rafa Mir has eight goals in 26 games -- No. 1 on Sevilla, and 14th in the league.
- Lucas Ocampos has five goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 22 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Ivan Rakitic has three assists in 26 games -- No. 1 on Sevilla, and 28th in the league.
Real Sociedad Key Players
Sevilla Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Real Betis
W 2-1
Home
3/4/2022
Deportivo Alaves
D 0-0
Away
3/13/2022
Rayo Vallecano
D 1-1
Away
3/20/2022
Real Sociedad
-
Home
4/3/2022
Barcelona
-
Away
4/10/2022
Granada
-
Home
4/17/2022
Real Madrid
-
Home
Real Sociedad Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/2/2022
Mallorca
W 2-0
Away
3/5/2022
Real Madrid
L 4-1
Away
3/13/2022
Deportivo Alaves
W 1-0
Home
3/20/2022
Sevilla
-
Away
4/4/2022
Espanyol
-
Home
4/10/2022
Elche CF
-
Away
4/17/2022
Real Betis
-
Home
