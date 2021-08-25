How to Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AS Monaco

AS Monaco must overturn a deficit against FC Shakhtar Donetsk as attempt to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

FC Shakhtar Donetsk topped French Ligue 1 power AS Monaco 1-0 in the first leg of the their two-game Champions League qualification competition.

Pedrinho's goal secured the victory for the visitors last week and put FC Shakhtar Donetsk on the brink of the Champions League group stage.

Date: Aug. 25, 2021

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Metalist Stadium, Metalist, Ukraine

TV: TUDN

AS Monaco will need to win Wednesday's game by at least two goals to push past FC Shakhtar Donetsk in regulation.

AS Monaco drew 1-1 with Nantes on the opening day of the Ligue 1 campaign but have since lost twice in a row. They have failed to find the back of the net in more than 270 straight minutes of play.

AS Monaco have missed each of the last two Champions League campaigns, while FC Shakhtar Donetsk will look to continue a streak of participation that dates back to 2017.

