Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/6/2022

Slovakia and Kazakhstan will meet at Stadion Antona Malatinskeho on Monday for a matchup in the UEFA Nations League. The contest will get underway on June 6 at 2:45 PM ET, airing on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan

Match Day: Monday, June 6, 2022

Monday, June 6, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Stadion Antona Malatinskeho

Slovakia and Kazakhstan Stats

Slovakia has scored one goal in this tournament (1.0 per game), while Kazakhstan has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Slovakia scored 17 goals (1.7 per game) and Kazakhstan allowed 20 goals (2.5 per game).

Kazakhstan has scored two goals in this tournament (2.0 per game). Slovakia has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Kazakhstan scored five goals (0.6 per game) and Slovakia gave up 10 goals (1.0 per game).

Slovakia is 17th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at +1 (and was +7 in its World Cup qualification campaign).

Kazakhstan's goal difference (+2) ranks seventh in the UEFA Nations League. It was -15 in UEFA World Cup qualifying.

Slovakia Players to Watch

Ondrej Duda has four goals and one assist for Slovakia in this tournament, and had four goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying. In 32 matches for FC Cologne (Bundesliga) last season, Duda scored two goals.

Milan Skriniar has two goals and one assist in this competition, and had two goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying. In 38 matches for Inter Milan (Serie A) this past season, Skriniar scored three goals.

David Strelec has two goals and one assist for Slovakia in the current tournament, and had two goals and one assist during the World Cup qualifying cycle. In Serie A last season, Strelec scored one goal (in 25 games) for Spezia Calcio. Tomas Suslov has three assists in this tournament, and had three assists in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.

Kazakhstan Players to Watch

Ruslan Valiullin has recorded two goals with no assists for Kazakhstan in this competition, and he had two goals (no assists) in World Cup qualifying. Baktiyor Zaynutdinov has posted one goal in this tournament, and he had one goal in World Cup qualifiers. Kazakhstan's Serikzhan Muzhikov has recorded one goal in the current tournament. During the World Cup qualifying cycle, he had one goal. During this tournament, Askhat Tagybergen has dished out one assist, with one assist in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.

Slovakia Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Belarus June 3 W 1-0 Away Kazakhstan June 6 - Home Azerbaijan June 10 - Away Kazakhstan June 13 - Away Azerbaijan September 22 - Home

Kazakhstan Schedule