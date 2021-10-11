How to Watch Slovenia vs. Russia in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

After failing to advance to the semifinals as the World Cup host in 2018, Russia is looking for a deep run in the 2022 tournament.

Russia (5-1-1) enters Monday's match against Slovenia second in Group H in World Cup qualifying competition. While Russia and Croatia both have 16 points, Croatia has the advantage in goal differential.

In the 2018 World Cup, Russia failed to advance to the semifinals, instead losing to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the knockout round.

How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Slovenia vs. Russia:

Game Date: Oct. 11, 2021

Game Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 8

Watch Slovenia vs. Russia online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Russia held on for a 2–1 win against Slovenia in a qualifying match earlier and look to build on that success Monday.

Slovenia has given up the third-most goals in Group H, allowing seven in seven matches. Malta and Cyprus have allowed more.

Russia has the opportunity to score with very opportunistic scorers in Artem Dzyuba, who leads Group H with three goals, and Mario Fernandes, who has two goals. Russia is Croatia for the most goals scored in Group H with 11.

For Slovenia (3-1-3) to move up the standings and have a shot at a World Cup berth, the team needs to get a win against a strong Russian side.

Regional restrictions may apply.