Matchday 4 of the Under-17 South American Women's Football Championship continues when Chile faces host country Uruguay on Monday.

Tournament host Uruguay started its run off on the right foot with a 2-0 victory over Peru on Matchday 1. The Charrúas then stumbled to a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador on Thursday. With one win and one loss, Uruguay currently finds itself in third place in Group A with three points.

How to Watch: South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Chile vs. Uruguay Today:

Match Date: March 7, 2022

Match Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Chile vs. Uruguay on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Uruguay is tied with Matchday 4 rivals Chile with three points, but one spot ahead in the Group A standings due to the team's +1 goal difference.

Chile has had an almost identical run in the tournament with a victory on Matchday 1 Ecuador, a 1-0 win. Emma González scored the only goal of the match.

The Chilean National team then had a rest day on Matchday 2, before a 3-1 defeat to Group A leaders Colombia on Matchday 3. Linda Caicedo, Karla Torres and Juana Ortegón scored for Colombia, while Anaís Cifuentes scored Chile's only goal of the match.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualify as the CONMEBOL representatives to the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

Regional restrictions may apply.