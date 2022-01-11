Southampton FC vs. Brentford FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Tuesday's slate in the Premier League will see Brentford FC face off against Southampton FC. The game at starts at 2:45 PM ET. With 21 points, Southampton is currently 14th in the league. Brentford has 23 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Southampton vs. Brentford

Southampton and Brentford Stats

Southampton scores 1.1 goals per match (15th in the Premier League), and Brentford concedes 1.4 per game (eighth in league).

Brentford is 10th in the Premier League in goals scored (23 in 19 games), and Southampton is 12th in goals conceded (29 in 19).

In terms of goal differential, Southampton is 14th in the league, at -9.

Brentford is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -3.

Southampton Key Players

Southampton is led by James Ward Prowse, who has five goals in 17 games (20th in league).

Armando Broja is Southampton's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 15 league games.

Southampton's leader in assists is Nathan Redmond, who has four in 17 games (13th in league).

Brentford Key Players

Ivan Toney has four goals in 17 games -- the top scorer on Brentford, and 36th in the league.

Brentford's second-leading scorer is Bryan Mbeumo, with three in 17 games.

Sergi Canos is Brentford's assist leader, with three in 18 games (20th in league).

Southampton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/15/2021 Crystal Palace D 2-2 Away 12/26/2021 West Ham W 3-2 Away 12/28/2021 Tottenham D 1-1 Home 1/11/2022 Brentford - Home 1/15/2022 Wolverhampton - Away 1/22/2022 Manchester City - Home 2/9/2022 Tottenham - Away

Brentford Schedule