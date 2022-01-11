Southampton FC vs. Brentford FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Southampton FC vs. Brentford FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tuesday's slate in the Premier League will see Brentford FC face off against Southampton FC. The game at starts at 2:45 PM ET. With 21 points, Southampton is currently 14th in the league. Brentford has 23 points, and is in 12th place.
How to Watch Southampton vs. Brentford
- Match Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium:
Southampton and Brentford Stats
- Southampton scores 1.1 goals per match (15th in the Premier League), and Brentford concedes 1.4 per game (eighth in league).
- Brentford is 10th in the Premier League in goals scored (23 in 19 games), and Southampton is 12th in goals conceded (29 in 19).
- In terms of goal differential, Southampton is 14th in the league, at -9.
- Brentford is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -3.
Southampton Key Players
- Southampton is led by James Ward Prowse, who has five goals in 17 games (20th in league).
- Armando Broja is Southampton's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 15 league games.
- Southampton's leader in assists is Nathan Redmond, who has four in 17 games (13th in league).
Brentford Key Players
- Ivan Toney has four goals in 17 games -- the top scorer on Brentford, and 36th in the league.
- Brentford's second-leading scorer is Bryan Mbeumo, with three in 17 games.
- Sergi Canos is Brentford's assist leader, with three in 18 games (20th in league).
Southampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Crystal Palace
D 2-2
Away
12/26/2021
West Ham
W 3-2
Away
12/28/2021
Tottenham
D 1-1
Home
1/11/2022
Brentford
-
Home
1/15/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Away
1/22/2022
Manchester City
-
Home
2/9/2022
Tottenham
-
Away
Brentford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/26/2021
Brighton
L 2-0
Away
12/29/2021
Manchester City
L 1-0
Home
1/2/2022
Aston Villa
W 2-1
Home
1/11/2022
Southampton
-
Away
1/16/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
1/19/2022
Manchester United
-
Home
1/22/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
How To Watch
January
11
2022
Southampton vs. Brentford
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
