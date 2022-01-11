Southampton FC vs. Brentford FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Southampton FC vs. Brentford FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tuesday's slate in the Premier League will see Brentford FC face off against Southampton FC. The game at starts at 2:45 PM ET. With 21 points, Southampton is currently 14th in the league. Brentford has 23 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Southampton vs. Brentford

Southampton and Brentford Stats

  • Southampton scores 1.1 goals per match (15th in the Premier League), and Brentford concedes 1.4 per game (eighth in league).
  • Brentford is 10th in the Premier League in goals scored (23 in 19 games), and Southampton is 12th in goals conceded (29 in 19).
  • In terms of goal differential, Southampton is 14th in the league, at -9.
  • Brentford is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -3.

Southampton Key Players

  • Southampton is led by James Ward Prowse, who has five goals in 17 games (20th in league).
  • Armando Broja is Southampton's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 15 league games.
  • Southampton's leader in assists is Nathan Redmond, who has four in 17 games (13th in league).

Brentford Key Players

  • Ivan Toney has four goals in 17 games -- the top scorer on Brentford, and 36th in the league.
  • Brentford's second-leading scorer is Bryan Mbeumo, with three in 17 games.
  • Sergi Canos is Brentford's assist leader, with three in 18 games (20th in league).

Southampton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/15/2021

Crystal Palace

D 2-2

Away

12/26/2021

West Ham

W 3-2

Away

12/28/2021

Tottenham

D 1-1

Home

1/11/2022

Brentford

-

Home

1/15/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Away

1/22/2022

Manchester City

-

Home

2/9/2022

Tottenham

-

Away

Brentford Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/26/2021

Brighton

L 2-0

Away

12/29/2021

Manchester City

L 1-0

Home

1/2/2022

Aston Villa

W 2-1

Home

1/11/2022

Southampton

-

Away

1/16/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

1/19/2022

Manchester United

-

Home

1/22/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Home

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Southampton vs. Brentford

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

