Southampton FC vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/17/2022

How to Watch Southampton FC vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Tuesday, Liverpool FC and Southampton FC will take to the pitch in Premier League action. The squads will battle at 2:45 PM ET, broadcast on USA Network from St. Mary's Stadium. Liverpool currently has 86 points, and is second in the league. Southampton has 40 points, and is in 15th place.
How to Watch Southampton vs. Liverpool
- Match Day: Tuesday, May 17, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: St. Mary's Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Southampton and Liverpool Stats
- Liverpool puts up 2.5 goals per match (second in the Premier League), and Southampton concedes 1.7 per match (16th in league).
- Southampton scores 1.1 goals per match (13th in the Premier League), and Liverpool concedes 0.7 per game (first in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Liverpool is second in the league, at +65.
- Southampton's goal differential is -20, 16th in the league.
Liverpool Key Players
- Liverpool is led by Mohamed Salah, who has 22 goals in 34 games (first in league).
- Sadio Mane has 15 goals (on 1.9 shots per game) in 33 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Liverpool's leader in assists is Salah, who has 12 in 34 games (first in league).
Southampton Key Players
Liverpool Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Newcastle
W 1-0
Away
5/7/2022
Tottenham
D 1-1
Home
5/10/2022
Aston Villa
W 2-1
Away
5/17/2022
Southampton
-
Away
5/22/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
Southampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Brighton
D 2-2
Away
4/30/2022
Crystal Palace
L 2-1
Home
5/7/2022
Brentford
L 3-0
Away
5/17/2022
Liverpool
-
Home
5/22/2022
Leicester City
-
Away
How To Watch
May
17
2022
Southampton vs. Liverpool
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)