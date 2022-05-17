Southampton FC vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/17/2022

On Tuesday, Liverpool FC and Southampton FC will take to the pitch in Premier League action. The squads will battle at 2:45 PM ET, broadcast on USA Network from St. Mary's Stadium. Liverpool currently has 86 points, and is second in the league. Southampton has 40 points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch Southampton vs. Liverpool

Match Day: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton and Liverpool Stats

Liverpool puts up 2.5 goals per match (second in the Premier League), and Southampton concedes 1.7 per match (16th in league).

Southampton scores 1.1 goals per match (13th in the Premier League), and Liverpool concedes 0.7 per game (first in league).

In terms of goal differential, Liverpool is second in the league, at +65.

Southampton's goal differential is -20, 16th in the league.

Liverpool Key Players

Liverpool is led by Mohamed Salah, who has 22 goals in 34 games (first in league).

Sadio Mane has 15 goals (on 1.9 shots per game) in 33 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Liverpool's leader in assists is Salah, who has 12 in 34 games (first in league).

Southampton Key Players

Liverpool Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Newcastle W 1-0 Away 5/7/2022 Tottenham D 1-1 Home 5/10/2022 Aston Villa W 2-1 Away 5/17/2022 Southampton - Away 5/22/2022 Wolverhampton - Home

Southampton Schedule