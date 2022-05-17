Skip to main content

How to Watch Southampton FC vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Tuesday, Liverpool FC and Southampton FC will take to the pitch in Premier League action. The squads will battle at 2:45 PM ET, broadcast on USA Network from St. Mary's Stadium. Liverpool currently has 86 points, and is second in the league. Southampton has 40 points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch Southampton vs. Liverpool

Southampton and Liverpool Stats

  • Liverpool puts up 2.5 goals per match (second in the Premier League), and Southampton concedes 1.7 per match (16th in league).
  • Southampton scores 1.1 goals per match (13th in the Premier League), and Liverpool concedes 0.7 per game (first in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Liverpool is second in the league, at +65.
  • Southampton's goal differential is -20, 16th in the league.

Liverpool Key Players

  • Liverpool is led by Mohamed Salah, who has 22 goals in 34 games (first in league).
  • Sadio Mane has 15 goals (on 1.9 shots per game) in 33 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Liverpool's leader in assists is Salah, who has 12 in 34 games (first in league).

Southampton Key Players

Liverpool Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Newcastle

W 1-0

Away

5/7/2022

Tottenham

D 1-1

Home

5/10/2022

Aston Villa

W 2-1

Away

5/17/2022

Southampton

-

Away

5/22/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Home

Southampton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Brighton

D 2-2

Away

4/30/2022

Crystal Palace

L 2-1

Home

5/7/2022

Brentford

L 3-0

Away

5/17/2022

Liverpool

-

Home

5/22/2022

Leicester City

-

Away

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Southampton vs. Liverpool

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Southampton FC vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/17/2022

