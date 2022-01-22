Southampton FC vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Manchester City hits the road to face Southampton FC in the Premier League at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday, January 22. The two teams will play at 12:30 PM ET, airing on NBC. Manchester City is first in the league table, with 56 points. Southampton is 13th, with 24.

How to Watch Southampton vs. Manchester City

Match Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Match Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: St. Mary's Stadium

St. Mary's Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Southampton and Manchester City Stats

Manchester City is scoring 2.5 goals per game (second in the Premier League), and Southampton is conceding 1.6 per match (13th in league).

Southampton is 11th in the Premier League in goals scored (25 in 21 matches), and Manchester City is first in goals conceded (13 in 22).

In terms of goal differential, Manchester City is first in the league, at +41.

Southampton is 13th in the league in goal differential, at -8.

Manchester City Key Players

Raheem Sterling has seven goals in 21 games -- No. 1 on Manchester City, and 11th in the league.

Also atop the scoring charts for Manchester City is Bernardo Silva, who has seven goals in 22 games.

Gabriel Jesus has seven assists in 21 games -- tops on Manchester City, and third in the league.

Southampton Key Players

James Ward Prowse has six goals in 19 games -- the top scorer on Southampton, and 17th in the league.

Armando Broja is Southampton's No. 2 scorer, with five goals in 17 league games.

Southampton's best facilitator is Nathan Redmond, with four assists (on 18 chances created) in 19 league appearances.

Manchester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2021 Brentford W 1-0 Away 1/1/2022 Arsenal W 2-1 Away 1/15/2022 Chelsea W 1-0 Home 1/22/2022 Southampton - Away 2/9/2022 Brentford - Home 2/12/2022 Norwich City - Away 2/19/2022 Tottenham - Home

Southampton Schedule