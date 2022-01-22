Southampton FC vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Southampton FC vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Manchester City hits the road to face Southampton FC in the Premier League at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday, January 22. The two teams will play at 12:30 PM ET, airing on NBC. Manchester City is first in the league table, with 56 points. Southampton is 13th, with 24.

Southampton and Manchester City Stats

Southampton and Manchester City Stats

  • Manchester City is scoring 2.5 goals per game (second in the Premier League), and Southampton is conceding 1.6 per match (13th in league).
  • Southampton is 11th in the Premier League in goals scored (25 in 21 matches), and Manchester City is first in goals conceded (13 in 22).
  • In terms of goal differential, Manchester City is first in the league, at +41.
  • Southampton is 13th in the league in goal differential, at -8.

Manchester City Key Players

  • Raheem Sterling has seven goals in 21 games -- No. 1 on Manchester City, and 11th in the league.
  • Also atop the scoring charts for Manchester City is Bernardo Silva, who has seven goals in 22 games.
  • Gabriel Jesus has seven assists in 21 games -- tops on Manchester City, and third in the league.

Southampton Key Players

  • James Ward Prowse has six goals in 19 games -- the top scorer on Southampton, and 17th in the league.
  • Armando Broja is Southampton's No. 2 scorer, with five goals in 17 league games.
  • Southampton's best facilitator is Nathan Redmond, with four assists (on 18 chances created) in 19 league appearances.

Manchester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Brentford

W 1-0

Away

1/1/2022

Arsenal

W 2-1

Away

1/15/2022

Chelsea

W 1-0

Home

1/22/2022

Southampton

-

Away

2/9/2022

Brentford

-

Home

2/12/2022

Norwich City

-

Away

2/19/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

Southampton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/28/2021

Tottenham

D 1-1

Home

1/11/2022

Brentford

W 4-1

Home

1/15/2022

Wolverhampton

L 3-1

Away

1/22/2022

Manchester City

-

Home

2/9/2022

Tottenham

-

Away

2/12/2022

Manchester United

-

Away

2/19/2022

Everton

-

Home

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Southampton vs. Manchester City

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Southampton FC vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

