Southampton FC vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

How to Watch Southampton FC vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Friday in the Premier League will include Southampton FC versus Norwich City, with action beginning from St. Mary's Stadium at 3:00 PM ET on USA Network. Southampton has 32 points, and is 10th in the league table. Norwich City has 17 points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch Southampton vs. Norwich City

  • Match Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Stadium: St. Mary's Stadium
Southampton and Norwich City Stats

  • Southampton has scored 32 goals in 25 games (ninth in the Premier League), and Norwich City has given up 53 in 25 (19th in league).
  • Norwich City is scoring 0.6 goals per game (20th in the Premier League), and Southampton is giving up 1.5 per game (11th in league).
  • Southampton's goal differential is -5, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • Norwich City's goal differential (-38) is 20th in the league.

Southampton Key Players

  • Che Adams has six goals in 21 games -- No. 1 on Southampton, and 23rd in the league.
  • Also atop the scoring charts for Southampton is Armando Broja, who has six goals in 21 games.
  • Nathan Redmond is Southampton's leader in assists, with five (on 18 chances created) in 20 league appearances.

Norwich City Key Players

  • Norwich City is led by Teemu Pukki, with six goals (on 21 shots) in 24 league games.
  • Norwich City's second-leading scorer is Josh Sargent, with two in 21 games.
  • Norwich City's top playmaker is Milot Rashica, with two assists in 19 games (57th in league).

Southampton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Tottenham

W 3-2

Away

2/12/2022

Manchester United

D 1-1

Away

2/19/2022

Everton

W 2-0

Home

2/25/2022

Norwich City

-

Home

3/5/2022

Aston Villa

-

Away

3/10/2022

Newcastle

-

Home

3/13/2022

Watford

-

Home

Norwich City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Crystal Palace

D 1-1

Home

2/12/2022

Manchester City

L 4-0

Home

2/19/2022

Liverpool

L 3-1

Away

2/25/2022

Southampton

-

Away

3/5/2022

Brentford

-

Home

3/13/2022

Leeds

-

Away

3/19/2022

Chelsea

-

Home

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Southampton vs. Norwich City

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
PM/EST
