Southampton FC vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

Friday in the Premier League will include Southampton FC versus Norwich City, with action beginning from St. Mary's Stadium at 3:00 PM ET on USA Network. Southampton has 32 points, and is 10th in the league table. Norwich City has 17 points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch Southampton vs. Norwich City

Match Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: St. Mary's Stadium

St. Mary's Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Southampton and Norwich City Stats

Southampton has scored 32 goals in 25 games (ninth in the Premier League), and Norwich City has given up 53 in 25 (19th in league).

Norwich City is scoring 0.6 goals per game (20th in the Premier League), and Southampton is giving up 1.5 per game (11th in league).

Southampton's goal differential is -5, which ranks 11th in the league.

Norwich City's goal differential (-38) is 20th in the league.

Southampton Key Players

Che Adams has six goals in 21 games -- No. 1 on Southampton, and 23rd in the league.

Also atop the scoring charts for Southampton is Armando Broja, who has six goals in 21 games.

Nathan Redmond is Southampton's leader in assists, with five (on 18 chances created) in 20 league appearances.

Norwich City Key Players

Norwich City is led by Teemu Pukki, with six goals (on 21 shots) in 24 league games.

Norwich City's second-leading scorer is Josh Sargent, with two in 21 games.

Norwich City's top playmaker is Milot Rashica, with two assists in 19 games (57th in league).

Southampton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/9/2022 Tottenham W 3-2 Away 2/12/2022 Manchester United D 1-1 Away 2/19/2022 Everton W 2-0 Home 2/25/2022 Norwich City - Home 3/5/2022 Aston Villa - Away 3/10/2022 Newcastle - Home 3/13/2022 Watford - Home

Norwich City Schedule