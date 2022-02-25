Southampton FC vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

How to Watch Southampton FC vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Friday in the Premier League will include Southampton FC versus Norwich City, with action beginning from St. Mary's Stadium at 3:00 PM ET on USA Network. Southampton has 32 points, and is 10th in the league table. Norwich City has 17 points, and is in 20th place.
How to Watch Southampton vs. Norwich City
- Match Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: St. Mary's Stadium
Southampton and Norwich City Stats
- Southampton has scored 32 goals in 25 games (ninth in the Premier League), and Norwich City has given up 53 in 25 (19th in league).
- Norwich City is scoring 0.6 goals per game (20th in the Premier League), and Southampton is giving up 1.5 per game (11th in league).
- Southampton's goal differential is -5, which ranks 11th in the league.
- Norwich City's goal differential (-38) is 20th in the league.
Southampton Key Players
- Che Adams has six goals in 21 games -- No. 1 on Southampton, and 23rd in the league.
- Also atop the scoring charts for Southampton is Armando Broja, who has six goals in 21 games.
- Nathan Redmond is Southampton's leader in assists, with five (on 18 chances created) in 20 league appearances.
Norwich City Key Players
- Norwich City is led by Teemu Pukki, with six goals (on 21 shots) in 24 league games.
- Norwich City's second-leading scorer is Josh Sargent, with two in 21 games.
- Norwich City's top playmaker is Milot Rashica, with two assists in 19 games (57th in league).
Southampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Tottenham
W 3-2
Away
2/12/2022
Manchester United
D 1-1
Away
2/19/2022
Everton
W 2-0
Home
2/25/2022
Norwich City
-
Home
3/5/2022
Aston Villa
-
Away
3/10/2022
Newcastle
-
Home
3/13/2022
Watford
-
Home
Norwich City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Crystal Palace
D 1-1
Home
2/12/2022
Manchester City
L 4-0
Home
2/19/2022
Liverpool
L 3-1
Away
2/25/2022
Southampton
-
Away
3/5/2022
Brentford
-
Home
3/13/2022
Leeds
-
Away
3/19/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
