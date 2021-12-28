Southampton FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    How to Watch Southampton FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Tottenham Hotspur hits the road to face Southampton FC in the Premier League at St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday, December 28. The two teams will play at 10:00 AM ET, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. Tottenham currently has 29 points, and is fifth in the league table. Southampton has 20 points, and is in 14th place.

    How to Watch Southampton vs. Tottenham

    • Match Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    • Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: St. Mary's Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Southampton and Tottenham Stats

    • Tottenham is scoring 1.3 goals per game (10th in the Premier League), and Southampton is giving up 1.6 per game (13th in league).
    • Southampton has scored 19 goals in 18 matches (14th in the Premier League), and Tottenham has conceded 19 in 16 (sixth in league).
    • Tottenham is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +2.
    • Southampton has a goal differential of -9 for the season, which is 16th in the league.

    Tottenham Key Players

    • Tottenham is led by Heung Min Son, who has eight goals (on 28 shots) in 15 league games.
    • Harry Kane has three goals in 15 appearances, second-best on Tottenham.
    • Son has four assists in 15 games -- No. 1 on Tottenham, and 11th in the league.

    Southampton Key Players

    • James Ward Prowse has four goals in 16 games -- the top scorer on Southampton, and 30th in the league.
    • Armando Broja is tied for the team lead with four goals (on 10 shots, 0.7 per game) in 14 league appearances.
    • Nathan Redmond is Southampton's assist leader, with four in 16 games (11th in league).

    Tottenham Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Norwich City

    W 3-0

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Liverpool

    D 2-2

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Crystal Palace

    W 3-0

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Southampton

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Watford

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    Arsenal

    -

    Home

    1/23/2022

    Chelsea

    -

    Away

    Southampton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Arsenal

    L 3-0

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Crystal Palace

    D 2-2

    Away

    12/26/2021

    West Ham

    W 3-2

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Tottenham

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Newcastle

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Wolverhampton

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Manchester City

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    10:00
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

