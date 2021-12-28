Southampton FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Southampton FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tottenham Hotspur hits the road to face Southampton FC in the Premier League at St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday, December 28. The two teams will play at 10:00 AM ET, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. Tottenham currently has 29 points, and is fifth in the league table. Southampton has 20 points, and is in 14th place.
How to Watch Southampton vs. Tottenham
- Match Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: St. Mary's Stadium
- Stadium: St. Mary's Stadium
Southampton and Tottenham Stats
- Tottenham is scoring 1.3 goals per game (10th in the Premier League), and Southampton is giving up 1.6 per game (13th in league).
- Southampton has scored 19 goals in 18 matches (14th in the Premier League), and Tottenham has conceded 19 in 16 (sixth in league).
- Tottenham is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +2.
- Southampton has a goal differential of -9 for the season, which is 16th in the league.
Tottenham Key Players
- Tottenham is led by Heung Min Son, who has eight goals (on 28 shots) in 15 league games.
- Harry Kane has three goals in 15 appearances, second-best on Tottenham.
- Son has four assists in 15 games -- No. 1 on Tottenham, and 11th in the league.
Southampton Key Players
- James Ward Prowse has four goals in 16 games -- the top scorer on Southampton, and 30th in the league.
- Armando Broja is tied for the team lead with four goals (on 10 shots, 0.7 per game) in 14 league appearances.
- Nathan Redmond is Southampton's assist leader, with four in 16 games (11th in league).
Tottenham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Norwich City
W 3-0
Home
12/19/2021
Liverpool
D 2-2
Home
12/26/2021
Crystal Palace
W 3-0
Home
12/28/2021
Southampton
-
Away
1/1/2022
Watford
-
Away
1/16/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
1/23/2022
Chelsea
-
Away
Southampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Arsenal
L 3-0
Away
12/15/2021
Crystal Palace
D 2-2
Away
12/26/2021
West Ham
W 3-2
Away
12/28/2021
Tottenham
-
Home
1/2/2022
Newcastle
-
Home
1/15/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Away
1/22/2022
Manchester City
-
Home
