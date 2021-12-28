Southampton FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Tottenham Hotspur hits the road to face Southampton FC in the Premier League at St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday, December 28. The two teams will play at 10:00 AM ET, broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. Tottenham currently has 29 points, and is fifth in the league table. Southampton has 20 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Southampton vs. Tottenham

Match Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton and Tottenham Stats

Tottenham is scoring 1.3 goals per game (10th in the Premier League), and Southampton is giving up 1.6 per game (13th in league).

Southampton has scored 19 goals in 18 matches (14th in the Premier League), and Tottenham has conceded 19 in 16 (sixth in league).

Tottenham is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +2.

Southampton has a goal differential of -9 for the season, which is 16th in the league.

Tottenham Key Players

Tottenham is led by Heung Min Son, who has eight goals (on 28 shots) in 15 league games.

Harry Kane has three goals in 15 appearances, second-best on Tottenham.

Son has four assists in 15 games -- No. 1 on Tottenham, and 11th in the league.

Southampton Key Players

James Ward Prowse has four goals in 16 games -- the top scorer on Southampton, and 30th in the league.

Armando Broja is tied for the team lead with four goals (on 10 shots, 0.7 per game) in 14 league appearances.

Nathan Redmond is Southampton's assist leader, with four in 16 games (11th in league).

Tottenham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Norwich City W 3-0 Home 12/19/2021 Liverpool D 2-2 Home 12/26/2021 Crystal Palace W 3-0 Home 12/28/2021 Southampton - Away 1/1/2022 Watford - Away 1/16/2022 Arsenal - Home 1/23/2022 Chelsea - Away

Southampton Schedule