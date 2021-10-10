How to Watch Spain vs. France in UEFA Nations League Final

Two of Europe's most successful teams meet in a winner-takes-all final as Spain and France contest this season's UEFA Nations League final in Milan.

The UEFA Nations League will crown a new champion on Sunday when European superpowers Spain and France will battle to decide who takes over Portugal’s throne.

Les Bleus have won just one of their last seven meetings with La Roja and scored only twice in that time, but they’ll hope the dangling carrot of silverware can inspire a resurgence at the San Siro.

How to Watch Spain vs. France:

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

France travel to Milan having pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in modern memory to reach the final, beating Belgium 3-2 in Turin on Thursday after trailing by two 40 minutes in.

Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe scored within minutes of one another to level in the second half, and Theo Hernandez came up with his first international goal at the death to secure the win:

The reward for Hernandez is a final that will feel like home as he returns to Milan’s base, hoping to give France their first competitive win over Spain since the 2006 World Cup.

Luis Enrique’s side, meanwhile, held European champions Italy at bay long enough to triumph 2-1 at the San Siro on Wednesday, affording them one extra day of rest leading up to the decider.

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres came up with a first-half brace, and the Azzurri couldn’t complete the comeback after Leonardo Bonucci was shown his marching orders after 42 minutes:

It’s a major confidence boost for Spain that they were the ones to end Italy’s historic 37-match unbeaten run, having now won three games straight for the first time in more than two years.

France may look all the more beatable considering their recent back-to-back wins came after they drew five games in a row, which includes the 3-3 result with Switzerland that resulted in their Euro 2020 exit.

Barcelona youngster Gavi was a shock inclusion in Spain’s midfield for the win over Italy and will hope to retain his place, while Torres is a slight doubt after limping out of that game.

A recent bout of coronavirus means N’Golo Kante may not be available for Didier Deschamps in Milan, and Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni will be pushing to start after impressing off the bench against Belgium.