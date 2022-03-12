Saturday in NED 1 will include Sparta Rotterdam versus Go Ahead Eagles, with action getting underway from Sparta Stadium Het Kasteel at 10:30 AM ET on . Sparta Rotterdam is 18th in the league, with 17 points. Go Ahead Eagles is 11th, with 27.

How to Watch Sparta Rotterdam vs. Go Ahead Eagles

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET TV:

Stadium: Sparta Stadium Het Kasteel

Sparta Rotterdam and Go Ahead Eagles Stats

Sparta Rotterdam is 18th in NED 1 offensively (0.8 goals per match), and Go Ahead Eagles is 14th defensively (1.7 allowed per game).

Go Ahead Eagles is 12th in NED 1 in goals scored (27 in 25 games), and Sparta Rotterdam is 10th in goals conceded (37 in 23).

Sparta Rotterdam is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -19.

Go Ahead Eagles is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -15.

Sparta Rotterdam Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/6/2022 Feyenoord Rotterdam L 4-0 Away 2/13/2022 Willem II Tilburg W 1-0 Home 2/27/2022 PSV Eindhoven L 2-1 Home 3/12/2022 Go Ahead Eagles - Home 3/19/2022 NEC Nijmegen - Away 4/3/2022 SC Heerenveen - Home 4/9/2022 Ajax - Away

Go Ahead Eagles Schedule