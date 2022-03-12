How to Watch Sparta Rotterdam vs. Go Ahead Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in NED 1 will include Sparta Rotterdam versus Go Ahead Eagles, with action getting underway from Sparta Stadium Het Kasteel at 10:30 AM ET on . Sparta Rotterdam is 18th in the league, with 17 points. Go Ahead Eagles is 11th, with 27.
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 10:30 AM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Sparta Stadium Het Kasteel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Sparta Rotterdam and Go Ahead Eagles Stats
- Sparta Rotterdam is 18th in NED 1 offensively (0.8 goals per match), and Go Ahead Eagles is 14th defensively (1.7 allowed per game).
- Go Ahead Eagles is 12th in NED 1 in goals scored (27 in 25 games), and Sparta Rotterdam is 10th in goals conceded (37 in 23).
- Sparta Rotterdam is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -19.
- Go Ahead Eagles is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -15.
Sparta Rotterdam Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
Feyenoord Rotterdam
L 4-0
Away
2/13/2022
Willem II Tilburg
W 1-0
Home
2/27/2022
PSV Eindhoven
L 2-1
Home
3/12/2022
Go Ahead Eagles
-
Home
3/19/2022
NEC Nijmegen
-
Away
4/3/2022
SC Heerenveen
-
Home
4/9/2022
Ajax
-
Away
Go Ahead Eagles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
FC Twente Enschede
D 2-2
Away
2/27/2022
Ajax
W 2-1
Home
3/5/2022
FC Utrecht
D 1-1
Home
3/12/2022
Sparta Rotterdam
-
Away
3/19/2022
SC Cambuur
-
Home
4/3/2022
PEC Zwolle
-
Away
4/8/2022
Willem II Tilburg
-
Home
