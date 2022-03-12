Skip to main content

How to Watch Sparta Rotterdam vs. Go Ahead Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday in NED 1 will include Sparta Rotterdam versus Go Ahead Eagles, with action getting underway from Sparta Stadium Het Kasteel at 10:30 AM ET on . Sparta Rotterdam is 18th in the league, with 17 points. Go Ahead Eagles is 11th, with 27.

How to Watch Sparta Rotterdam vs. Go Ahead Eagles

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:30 AM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: Sparta Stadium Het Kasteel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sparta Rotterdam and Go Ahead Eagles Stats

  • Sparta Rotterdam is 18th in NED 1 offensively (0.8 goals per match), and Go Ahead Eagles is 14th defensively (1.7 allowed per game).
  • Go Ahead Eagles is 12th in NED 1 in goals scored (27 in 25 games), and Sparta Rotterdam is 10th in goals conceded (37 in 23).
  • Sparta Rotterdam is 15th in the league in goal differential, at -19.
  • Go Ahead Eagles is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -15.

Sparta Rotterdam Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Feyenoord Rotterdam

L 4-0

Away

2/13/2022

Willem II Tilburg

W 1-0

Home

2/27/2022

PSV Eindhoven

L 2-1

Home

3/12/2022

Go Ahead Eagles

-

Home

3/19/2022

NEC Nijmegen

-

Away

4/3/2022

SC Heerenveen

-

Home

4/9/2022

Ajax

-

Away

Go Ahead Eagles Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

FC Twente Enschede

D 2-2

Away

2/27/2022

Ajax

W 2-1

Home

3/5/2022

FC Utrecht

D 1-1

Home

3/12/2022

Sparta Rotterdam

-

Away

3/19/2022

SC Cambuur

-

Home

4/3/2022

PEC Zwolle

-

Away

4/8/2022

Willem II Tilburg

-

Home

How To Watch

March
12
2022

TV CHANNEL:
Time
10:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
