How to Watch Spezia Calcio vs. Cagliari: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cagliari will take to the pitch against Spezia Calcio on Saturday, March 12 in Serie A. The game at Dino Manuzzi starts at 9:00 AM ET on . With 26 points, Spezia Calcio is currently 16th in the league. Cagliari has 25 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Spezia Calcio vs. Cagliari

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: Dino Manuzzi
Spezia Calcio and Cagliari Stats

  • Spezia Calcio is scoring 1.0 goal per game (16th in Serie A), and Cagliari is conceding 1.8 per game (17th in league).
  • Cagliari is 16th in Serie A in goals scored (28 in 28 matches), and Spezia Calcio is 16th in goals allowed (50 in 28).
  • Spezia Calcio is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -22.
  • Cagliari's goal differential (-23) is 17th in the league.

Spezia Calcio Key Players

  • Daniele Verde is Spezia Calcio's leading scorer this year, with five goals in 25 games (43rd in league).
  • Emmanuel Gyasi is Spezia Calcio's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 27 league games.
  • Verde has four assists in 25 games -- tops on Spezia Calcio, and 21st in the league.

Cagliari Key Players

Spezia Calcio Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/21/2022

Bologna

L 2-1

Away

2/27/2022

Roma

L 1-0

Home

3/6/2022

Juventus

L 1-0

Away

3/12/2022

Cagliari

-

Home

3/18/2022

Sassuolo

-

Away

4/3/2022

Venezia

-

Home

4/10/2022

Empoli FC

-

Away

Cagliari Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/21/2022

Napoli

D 1-1

Home

2/27/2022

Torino

W 2-1

Away

3/5/2022

Lazio

L 3-0

Home

3/12/2022

Spezia Calcio

-

Away

3/19/2022

AC Milan

-

Home

4/3/2022

Udinese

-

Away

4/10/2022

Juventus

-

Home

