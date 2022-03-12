Cagliari will take to the pitch against Spezia Calcio on Saturday, March 12 in Serie A. The game at Dino Manuzzi starts at 9:00 AM ET on . With 26 points, Spezia Calcio is currently 16th in the league. Cagliari has 25 points, and is in 17th place.

How to Watch Spezia Calcio vs. Cagliari

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV:

Stadium: Dino Manuzzi

Spezia Calcio and Cagliari Stats

Spezia Calcio is scoring 1.0 goal per game (16th in Serie A), and Cagliari is conceding 1.8 per game (17th in league).

Cagliari is 16th in Serie A in goals scored (28 in 28 matches), and Spezia Calcio is 16th in goals allowed (50 in 28).

Spezia Calcio is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -22.

Cagliari's goal differential (-23) is 17th in the league.

Spezia Calcio Key Players

Daniele Verde is Spezia Calcio's leading scorer this year, with five goals in 25 games (43rd in league).

Emmanuel Gyasi is Spezia Calcio's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 27 league games.

Verde has four assists in 25 games -- tops on Spezia Calcio, and 21st in the league.

Cagliari Key Players

Spezia Calcio Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/21/2022 Bologna L 2-1 Away 2/27/2022 Roma L 1-0 Home 3/6/2022 Juventus L 1-0 Away 3/12/2022 Cagliari - Home 3/18/2022 Sassuolo - Away 4/3/2022 Venezia - Home 4/10/2022 Empoli FC - Away

Cagliari Schedule