How to Watch Spezia Calcio vs. Cagliari: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Cagliari will take to the pitch against Spezia Calcio on Saturday, March 12 in Serie A. The game at Dino Manuzzi starts at 9:00 AM ET on . With 26 points, Spezia Calcio is currently 16th in the league. Cagliari has 25 points, and is in 17th place.
How to Watch Spezia Calcio vs. Cagliari
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Dino Manuzzi
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Spezia Calcio and Cagliari Stats
- Spezia Calcio is scoring 1.0 goal per game (16th in Serie A), and Cagliari is conceding 1.8 per game (17th in league).
- Cagliari is 16th in Serie A in goals scored (28 in 28 matches), and Spezia Calcio is 16th in goals allowed (50 in 28).
- Spezia Calcio is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -22.
- Cagliari's goal differential (-23) is 17th in the league.
Spezia Calcio Key Players
- Daniele Verde is Spezia Calcio's leading scorer this year, with five goals in 25 games (43rd in league).
- Emmanuel Gyasi is Spezia Calcio's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 27 league games.
- Verde has four assists in 25 games -- tops on Spezia Calcio, and 21st in the league.
Cagliari Key Players
Spezia Calcio Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/21/2022
Bologna
L 2-1
Away
2/27/2022
Roma
L 1-0
Home
3/6/2022
Juventus
L 1-0
Away
3/12/2022
Cagliari
-
Home
3/18/2022
Sassuolo
-
Away
4/3/2022
Venezia
-
Home
4/10/2022
Empoli FC
-
Away
Cagliari Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/21/2022
Napoli
D 1-1
Home
2/27/2022
Torino
W 2-1
Away
3/5/2022
Lazio
L 3-0
Home
3/12/2022
Spezia Calcio
-
Away
3/19/2022
AC Milan
-
Home
4/3/2022
Udinese
-
Away
4/10/2022
Juventus
-
Home
How To Watch
March
12
2022
TV CHANNEL:
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)