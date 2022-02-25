Skip to main content

How to Watch Sporting Cristal vs. UTC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sporting Cristal comes into this match near the bottom of the standings as it hopes to upset UTC.

UTC is coming off a win and wants to carry that momentum into today against a lowly Sporting Cristal team.

How to Watch Sporting Cristal vs. UTC Today:

Match Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (Spanish)

Live Stream Sporting Cristal vs. UTC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sporting has just one point in the Liga 1 standings and has struggled so far this season. UTC, however, has not looked bad. The club is currently No. 9 in the standings and hoping to jump over FC Carlos Stein to get into the top eight teams.

UTC comes into today's match with a 1-1-1 record and hoping to move to 2-1-1. Sporting comes into today's match looking for its first win. The club has had a draw and a loss so far on the year. 

Neither team has been very impressive yet, but both clubs could have just had slow starts to league play.

This will be an intriguing matchup between both of these clubs as each hope to move up in the standings. 

Tune in to GolTV (Spanish) at 3:30 p.m. ET to see which of these two teams will come out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Sporting Cristal vs UTC

TV CHANNEL: GolTV (Spanish)
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

genk soccer stadium
Soccer

How to Watch Sporting Cristal vs. UTC

By Steve Benko
1 minute ago
Soccer

Montpellier HSC vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Soccer

Southampton FC vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Norwich City Liverpool
Premier League

How to Watch Southampton vs. Norwich City

By Tom Sunderland
36 minutes ago
imago1009754804h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Rennes

By Frank Urbina
41 minutes ago
Kurt Kitayama
PGA Tour

How to Watch Honda Classic, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas
1 hour ago
Raja Casablanca
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Raja Casablanca vs. Horoya AC

By Christine Brown
1 hour ago
imago1009375677h
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Kayserispor

By Frank Urbina
3 hours ago
imago0015585795h
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Al-Merrikh SC vs. Al Hilal Omdurman

By Frank Urbina
4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy