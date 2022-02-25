Sporting Cristal comes into this match near the bottom of the standings as it hopes to upset UTC.

UTC is coming off a win and wants to carry that momentum into today against a lowly Sporting Cristal team.

How to Watch Sporting Cristal vs. UTC Today:

Match Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (Spanish)

Live Stream Sporting Cristal vs. UTC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sporting has just one point in the Liga 1 standings and has struggled so far this season. UTC, however, has not looked bad. The club is currently No. 9 in the standings and hoping to jump over FC Carlos Stein to get into the top eight teams.

UTC comes into today's match with a 1-1-1 record and hoping to move to 2-1-1. Sporting comes into today's match looking for its first win. The club has had a draw and a loss so far on the year.

Neither team has been very impressive yet, but both clubs could have just had slow starts to league play.

This will be an intriguing matchup between both of these clubs as each hope to move up in the standings.

Tune in to GolTV (Spanish) at 3:30 p.m. ET to see which of these two teams will come out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.