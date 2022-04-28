Skip to main content

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) and head coach Nico Estevez walk off the field after the win over the Houston Dynamo at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas visits Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on CBS. Sporting Kansas City is currently 26th in the league in points, with seven. FC Dallas is fifth, with 15.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas

Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas Stats

  • Sporting Kansas City is 26th in MLS offensively (0.7 goals per match), and FC Dallas is first defensively (0.6 allowed per game).
  • FC Dallas has scored 12 goals in 8 matches (eighth in MLS), and Sporting Kansas City has given up 14 in 9 (21st in league).
  • Sporting Kansas City has a goal differential of -8 for the season, 27th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is third in the league, at +7.

Sporting Kansas City Key Players

  • Sporting Kansas City is led by Remi Walter, who has two goals (on three shots) in nine league games.
  • Daniel Salloi has one goal (on 1.0 shot per game) in seven league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Sporting Kansas City's leader in assists is Felipe Hernandez, who has one (on three chances created) in nine league appearances.

FC Dallas Key Players

Sporting Kansas City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Nashville SC

L 2-1

Home

4/17/2022

LAFC

L 3-1

Away

4/23/2022

Columbus

D 0-0

Home

4/30/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

5/7/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

5/14/2022

Portland

-

Away

5/18/2022

Colorado

-

Home

FC Dallas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Colorado

W 3-1

Home

4/16/2022

New York

D 0-0

Away

4/23/2022

Houston

W 2-1

Home

4/30/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

5/7/2022

Seattle

-

Home

5/14/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

5/18/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

How To Watch

April
30
2022

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
