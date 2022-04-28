How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Dallas visits Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on CBS. Sporting Kansas City is currently 26th in the league in points, with seven. FC Dallas is fifth, with 15.
How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas
- Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Children's Mercy Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas Stats
- Sporting Kansas City is 26th in MLS offensively (0.7 goals per match), and FC Dallas is first defensively (0.6 allowed per game).
- FC Dallas has scored 12 goals in 8 matches (eighth in MLS), and Sporting Kansas City has given up 14 in 9 (21st in league).
- Sporting Kansas City has a goal differential of -8 for the season, 27th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is third in the league, at +7.
Sporting Kansas City Key Players
- Sporting Kansas City is led by Remi Walter, who has two goals (on three shots) in nine league games.
- Daniel Salloi has one goal (on 1.0 shot per game) in seven league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Sporting Kansas City's leader in assists is Felipe Hernandez, who has one (on three chances created) in nine league appearances.
FC Dallas Key Players
Sporting Kansas City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Nashville SC
L 2-1
Home
4/17/2022
LAFC
L 3-1
Away
4/23/2022
Columbus
D 0-0
Home
4/30/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
5/7/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
5/14/2022
Portland
-
Away
5/18/2022
Colorado
-
Home
FC Dallas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Colorado
W 3-1
Home
4/16/2022
New York
D 0-0
Away
4/23/2022
Houston
W 2-1
Home
4/30/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
5/7/2022
Seattle
-
Home
5/14/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
5/18/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
How To Watch
April
30
2022
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)