FC Dallas visits Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on CBS. Sporting Kansas City is currently 26th in the league in points, with seven. FC Dallas is fifth, with 15.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas

Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Children's Mercy Park

Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas Stats

Sporting Kansas City is 26th in MLS offensively (0.7 goals per match), and FC Dallas is first defensively (0.6 allowed per game).

FC Dallas has scored 12 goals in 8 matches (eighth in MLS), and Sporting Kansas City has given up 14 in 9 (21st in league).

Sporting Kansas City has a goal differential of -8 for the season, 27th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is third in the league, at +7.

Sporting Kansas City Key Players

Sporting Kansas City is led by Remi Walter, who has two goals (on three shots) in nine league games.

Daniel Salloi has one goal (on 1.0 shot per game) in seven league appearances, second-best on the team.

Sporting Kansas City's leader in assists is Felipe Hernandez, who has one (on three chances created) in nine league appearances.

FC Dallas Key Players

Sporting Kansas City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Nashville SC L 2-1 Home 4/17/2022 LAFC L 3-1 Away 4/23/2022 Columbus D 0-0 Home 4/30/2022 FC Dallas - Home 5/7/2022 NYCFC - Away 5/14/2022 Portland - Away 5/18/2022 Colorado - Home

FC Dallas Schedule