How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, Sporting Kansas City and Houston Dynamo will face off in MLS action. The clubs will square off at 3:30 PM ET, broadcast on Univision from Children's Mercy Park. Sporting Kansas City currently has zero points, ranking 22nd overall in the league. Houston has one point, and is 16th overall.
- Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Univision
- Stadium: Children's Mercy Park
- TV: Univision
Sporting Kansas City and Houston Stats
- Sporting Kansas City scored 62 goals in 36 games last season (fourth in MLS), and Houston gave up 54 (17th).
- Houston was 24th in MLS offensively last season (1.1 goals per match), and Sporting Kansas City was eighth defensively (1.2).
- Sporting Kansas City was fifth in the league in goal differential last season, at +19.
- Houston had a goal differential of -18 last season, 23rd in the league.
Sporting Kansas City Key Players
- Johnny Russell registered 16 goals over 35 games last season.
- Daniel Salloi also put up 16 goals in 32 games last season.
- In 32 league appearances a season ago, Salloi's assist total hit eight.
Houston Key Players
- Fafa Picault scored 11 goals (on 31 shots) last season.
- Tyler Pasher scored four goals (on nine shots).
- Picault had four assists (on 20 chances created) last season.
Sporting Kansas City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Atlanta United FC
L 3-1
Away
3/5/2022
Houston
-
Home
3/12/2022
Colorado
-
Away
3/19/2022
Chicago
-
Away
3/26/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Real Salt Lake
D 0-0
Home
3/5/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
3/12/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
3/19/2022
Colorado
-
Home
4/2/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
