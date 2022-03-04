Skip to main content

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) and defender Andrew Gutman (15) reacts after Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (not pictured) scored a goal during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United won 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, Sporting Kansas City and Houston Dynamo will face off in MLS action. The clubs will square off at 3:30 PM ET, broadcast on Univision from Children's Mercy Park. Sporting Kansas City currently has zero points, ranking 22nd overall in the league. Houston has one point, and is 16th overall.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: Univision
  • Stadium: Children's Mercy Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sporting Kansas City and Houston Stats

  • Sporting Kansas City scored 62 goals in 36 games last season (fourth in MLS), and Houston gave up 54 (17th).
  • Houston was 24th in MLS offensively last season (1.1 goals per match), and Sporting Kansas City was eighth defensively (1.2).
  • Sporting Kansas City was fifth in the league in goal differential last season, at +19.
  • Houston had a goal differential of -18 last season, 23rd in the league.

Sporting Kansas City Key Players

  • Johnny Russell registered 16 goals over 35 games last season.
  • Daniel Salloi also put up 16 goals in 32 games last season.
  • In 32 league appearances a season ago, Salloi's assist total hit eight.

Houston Key Players

  • Fafa Picault scored 11 goals (on 31 shots) last season.
  • Tyler Pasher scored four goals (on nine shots).
  • Picault had four assists (on 20 chances created) last season.

Sporting Kansas City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Atlanta United FC

L 3-1

Away

3/5/2022

Houston

-

Home

3/12/2022

Colorado

-

Away

3/19/2022

Chicago

-

Away

3/26/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Real Salt Lake

D 0-0

Home

3/5/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

3/12/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

3/19/2022

Colorado

-

Home

4/2/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo

TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
