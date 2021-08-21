August 21, 2021
How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United face off in a Western Conference  battle on Saturday afternoon.
One of the most intriguing matchups of this Major League Soccer weekend pits Sporting Kansas City (38 points, No. 2 in the Western Conference) against Minnesota United (27 points, No. 6 in the Western Conference) in a showdown that features two playoff hopefuls looking for three big points.

For Sporting Kansas City, the points up for grabs would go a long way in their chase for the top seed in the West, a race in which they trail the Seattle Sounders by just one point. For Minnesota United, a win would provide breathing room from the rest of the teams battling for the final playoff spots.

How to watch:

TV: ESPN

Date: Saturday, August 21

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This will be the first of three meetings between Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United over the next nine weeks, as well as the first time these two clubs see each other since last year's postseason, in which Minnesota United eliminated Sporting Kansas City, 3-0, in the Western Conference semifinals.

In a boon for Sporting Kansas City, Robin Lod, Minnesota's leading goal scorer, will not play as he recovers from a calf strain.

Minnesota United FC will have their work cut out for them defending Sporting Kansas City's high-powered attack, which ranks second in the MLS in goals scored this year (36) and is led by Hungarian forward Dániel Sallói and by Mexican striker Alan Pulido, both of whom lead the team in scoring with 12 and eight goals apiece.

Regional restrictions may apply.

