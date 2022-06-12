Sporting Kansas City vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 25, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Houston Dynamo midfielder Matias Vera (22) controls the ball past Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

New England Revolution and Sporting Kansas City will hit the pitch in MLS action on Sunday, June 12. The game at Children's Mercy Park begins at 3:00 PM ET on ABC. New England is 22nd overall in the league in points, with 16. Sporting Kansas City is 27th, with 13.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. New England

Match Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022

Sunday, June 12, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Children's Mercy Park

Sporting Kansas City and New England Stats

New England is eighth in MLS offensively (1.7 goals per game), and Sporting Kansas City is 25th defensively (1.7 allowed per match).

Sporting Kansas City is 27th in MLS in goals scored (13 in 15 games), and New England is 20th in goals allowed (23 in 13).

In terms of goal differential, New England is 14th in the league, at -1.

Sporting Kansas City's goal differential is -13, which is 28th in the league.

New England Key Players

Adam Buksa is New England's leading scorer, with six goals (on 19 shots) in 10 league games.

New England's leader in assists is Brandon Bye, who has three in 13 games (25th in league).

Sporting Kansas City Key Players

New England Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/15/2022 Atlanta United FC D 2-2 Away 5/21/2022 FC Cincinnati W 3-2 Away 5/28/2022 Philadelphia D 1-1 Home 6/12/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Away 6/15/2022 Orlando City SC - Home 6/19/2022 Minnesota United FC - Home 6/26/2022 Vancouver - Away

Sporting Kansas City Schedule