Sporting Kansas City vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
New England Revolution and Sporting Kansas City will hit the pitch in MLS action on Sunday, June 12. The game at Children's Mercy Park begins at 3:00 PM ET on ABC. New England is 22nd overall in the league in points, with 16. Sporting Kansas City is 27th, with 13.
How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. New England
- Match Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Children's Mercy Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Sporting Kansas City and New England Stats
- New England is eighth in MLS offensively (1.7 goals per game), and Sporting Kansas City is 25th defensively (1.7 allowed per match).
- Sporting Kansas City is 27th in MLS in goals scored (13 in 15 games), and New England is 20th in goals allowed (23 in 13).
- In terms of goal differential, New England is 14th in the league, at -1.
- Sporting Kansas City's goal differential is -13, which is 28th in the league.
New England Key Players
- Adam Buksa is New England's leading scorer, with six goals (on 19 shots) in 10 league games.
- New England's leader in assists is Brandon Bye, who has three in 13 games (25th in league).
Sporting Kansas City Key Players
New England Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/15/2022
Atlanta United FC
D 2-2
Away
5/21/2022
FC Cincinnati
W 3-2
Away
5/28/2022
Philadelphia
D 1-1
Home
6/12/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
6/15/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
6/19/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
6/26/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
Sporting Kansas City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/18/2022
Colorado
W 2-1
Home
5/22/2022
San Jose
D 1-1
Away
5/28/2022
Vancouver
L 1-0
Home
6/12/2022
New England
-
Home
6/19/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
6/25/2022
Seattle
-
Away
7/3/2022
New York
-
Home
How To Watch
