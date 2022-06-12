Sporting Kansas City vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 25, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Houston Dynamo midfielder Matias Vera (22) controls the ball past Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

May 25, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Houston Dynamo midfielder Matias Vera (22) controls the ball past Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

New England Revolution and Sporting Kansas City will hit the pitch in MLS action on Sunday, June 12. The game at Children's Mercy Park begins at 3:00 PM ET on ABC. New England is 22nd overall in the league in points, with 16. Sporting Kansas City is 27th, with 13.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. New England

  • Match Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Children's Mercy Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sporting Kansas City and New England Stats

  • New England is eighth in MLS offensively (1.7 goals per game), and Sporting Kansas City is 25th defensively (1.7 allowed per match).
  • Sporting Kansas City is 27th in MLS in goals scored (13 in 15 games), and New England is 20th in goals allowed (23 in 13).
  • In terms of goal differential, New England is 14th in the league, at -1.
  • Sporting Kansas City's goal differential is -13, which is 28th in the league.

New England Key Players

  • Adam Buksa is New England's leading scorer, with six goals (on 19 shots) in 10 league games.
  • Buksa has six goals in 10 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
  • New England's leader in assists is Brandon Bye, who has three in 13 games (25th in league).

Sporting Kansas City Key Players

New England Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Atlanta United FC

D 2-2

Away

5/21/2022

FC Cincinnati

W 3-2

Away

5/28/2022

Philadelphia

D 1-1

Home

6/12/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

6/15/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

6/19/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

6/26/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

Sporting Kansas City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/18/2022

Colorado

W 2-1

Home

5/22/2022

San Jose

D 1-1

Away

5/28/2022

Vancouver

L 1-0

Home

6/12/2022

New England

-

Home

6/19/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

6/25/2022

Seattle

-

Away

7/3/2022

New York

-

Home

How To Watch

June
12
2022

New England Revolution at Sporting Kansas City

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Toy-Story-4
entertainment

How to Watch A Toy Story Marathon

By Adam Childs17 minutes ago
May 25, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Houston Dynamo midfielder Matias Vera (22) controls the ball past Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Sporting Kansas City vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
USATSI_18349177
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas27 minutes ago
USATSI_18383004
MLS

How to Watch Sporting KC vs. New England Revolution

By Rafael Urbina27 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Slovenia vs. Serbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Greece vs. Kosovo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Malta vs. San Marino: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Switzerland vs. Portugal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Sweden Serbia
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Slovenia vs Serbia

By Brandon Rush52 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy